Robeson County deputies investigate man’s death between Red Springs, Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies were investigating a death Friday evening in an area between Red Springs and Lumberton after finding a man’s body during a missing person search, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that the body would be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and cause of death.

The death investigation was in the area of Buie-Philadelphus Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those who assisted the RCSO with this investigation include The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Division, North Carolina Troopers Association K9 Division, Red Springs Fire Department/Water Rescue and Burnt Swamp Volunteer Fire Department.

RCSO said more details would be provided when they become available.

