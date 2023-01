Report: Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn, three picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The first domino of NBA trade season has fallen in Los Angeles. The Lakers are acquiring forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. In exchange, Los Angeles reportedly will send guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks to Washington.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO