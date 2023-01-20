ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Tex-Mex Chain Local Cantina Opening Location in Rhinegeist's OTR Taproom

By Katherine Barrier
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 3 days ago
Local Cantina will open a location in Rhinegeist's taproom.

A new eatery is opening in Rhinegeist’s taproom in Over-the-Rhine – the first one since OTR Chili closed in early 2022 . Columbus Tex-Mex chain Local Cantina will open in the taproom on Feb. 1.

According to a press release, Local Cantina serves high-quality, hand-crafted fare like tacos, burritos and bowls, as well as beer-friendly shareables like nachos and queso dip. Local Cantina already has 10 locations across the Columbus and Dayton areas. This will be their first location in Cincinnati.

“The Local Cantina Family prides itself on promoting growth within ourselves and our community,” George Tanchevski, founder of Local Cantina, says in the release. “We believe Rhinegeist will be the perfect fit for our first Cincy location. If you are looking for a fun atmosphere, a family-style establishment, and delicious, handcrafted Tex-Mex food, we’re the spot for you!”

“We are really excited for this partnership,” Mike Parks from Rhinegeist adds. “Our customers want good food and good service, and frankly we struggled with that in the past, but we have a strong operator with a great menu in Local Cantina! LET'S EAT!”

Local Cantina will be open during the same hours as the taproom, which 3-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.

Rhinegeist is located at 1910 Elm St. in Over-the-Rhine. More information: www.rhinegeist.com . More information on Local Cantina: www.localcantina.com .


Photos: Everything We Saw During the Bigger Than Roe Women's March in Downtown Cincinnati

On Jan. 21, demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Cincinnati to protest their right to an abortion. The event, Bigger Than Roe: Women's March Cincinnati, commemorated the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and was one of many marches that took place all over the country that weekend. Speakers at the event included Mayor Aftab Pureval and Dr. Nicole King of Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights.
CINCINNATI, OH
