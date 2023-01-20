Raynor Andrews left the Bahamas last July with hoop dreams. Shortly after beginning his journey at Miami Jackson High School, his athletic focus shifted. "When I came here they were like, 'Yo, you should try football.' So I gave it a try and I fell in love with the sport," said Andrews, a budding 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle prospect in the 2024 class. "I liked football the first time I tried it. So I just stuck with it and I don't even play basketball competitively anymore."

