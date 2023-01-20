ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

247Sports

The Scoop Podcast: First 2024 Commitment, January Coach Visits, QB Jadyn Davis Update

North Carolina got the 2024 recruiting class started on Monday with the commitment of Georgia linebacker Evan Bennett. That is where this edition of Inside Carolina's The Scoop podcast starts. The show begins with a look at Bennett, before moving to UNC's January evaluation visit strategy and the prioritization of the moves of head coach Mack Brown. Next is a look at the recruitment of 2024 five-star Charlotte quarterback Jadyn Davis, who visited North Carolina over the weekend, and an examination of UNC's 2024 quarterback board.
BREAKING: Heralded JUCO S Bishop Fitzgerald commits to NC State

Coffeyville (Kan.) JUCO safety Bishop Fitzgerald has officially announced his commitment to NC State. The 6-foot, 190-pound Fitzgerald's pledge comes fresh off his Wolfpack just over one week after his official visit last weekend. Fitzgerald, who chose State over nearly 30 scholarship offers, is widely considered as one of the...
Syracuse vs. UNC basketball: Jim Boeheim dejected after Orange's late letdown in 72-68 loss to Tar Heels

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim would like to have a few possessions back following Tuesday night's 72-68 loss to UNC, a matchup in which his team played well in spurts and had a lead late before succumbing to the Tar Heels inside the Carrier Dome. There were a couple offensive foul whistles that Boeheim challenged, and similar faulty execution down the stretch that has plagued Syracuse at times this season.
Everything Jon Scheyer said after Duke's loss to Virginia Tech

Although they had a four-point lead with 12:04 to play in the game, Duke again allowed the opposing team to fight back and beat them on the road after going 3:45+ without a field goal twice in the game's final twelve minutes. The last stretch, between 07:07 and 02:38, allowed a 7-2 Hokies run in between that put another loss in the Blue Devils tally this season.
Budding 2024 offensive line prospect Raynor Andrews adds Colorado offer

Raynor Andrews left the Bahamas last July with hoop dreams. Shortly after beginning his journey at Miami Jackson High School, his athletic focus shifted. "When I came here they were like, 'Yo, you should try football.' So I gave it a try and I fell in love with the sport," said Andrews, a budding 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle prospect in the 2024 class. "I liked football the first time I tried it. So I just stuck with it and I don't even play basketball competitively anymore."
Buffs in the mix for former Alabama linebacker

For the first month of the Coach Prime era at Colorado, the Buffaloes were averaging more than one commitment per day. But with 23 scholarship transfers already on board and the spring semester underway, the flood of incoming talent to Boulder has naturally slowed down. BuffStampede.com has learned Colorado is...
