North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North CarolinaDiana RusChapel Hill, NC
The Scoop Podcast: First 2024 Commitment, January Coach Visits, QB Jadyn Davis Update
North Carolina got the 2024 recruiting class started on Monday with the commitment of Georgia linebacker Evan Bennett. That is where this edition of Inside Carolina's The Scoop podcast starts. The show begins with a look at Bennett, before moving to UNC's January evaluation visit strategy and the prioritization of the moves of head coach Mack Brown. Next is a look at the recruitment of 2024 five-star Charlotte quarterback Jadyn Davis, who visited North Carolina over the weekend, and an examination of UNC's 2024 quarterback board.
BREAKING: Heralded JUCO S Bishop Fitzgerald commits to NC State
Coffeyville (Kan.) JUCO safety Bishop Fitzgerald has officially announced his commitment to NC State. The 6-foot, 190-pound Fitzgerald's pledge comes fresh off his Wolfpack just over one week after his official visit last weekend. Fitzgerald, who chose State over nearly 30 scholarship offers, is widely considered as one of the...
Syracuse vs. UNC basketball: Jim Boeheim dejected after Orange's late letdown in 72-68 loss to Tar Heels
Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim would like to have a few possessions back following Tuesday night's 72-68 loss to UNC, a matchup in which his team played well in spurts and had a lead late before succumbing to the Tar Heels inside the Carrier Dome. There were a couple offensive foul whistles that Boeheim challenged, and similar faulty execution down the stretch that has plagued Syracuse at times this season.
Everything Mike Brey Said After The Loss To NC State
Everything Mike Brey said after the Loss to NC State. Q: Did you think Terquavian (Smith) was gonna play or were you just like, the way our season is going? Of course he's gonna play. Brey: Yeah, no. Yeah, I figured he was gonna play and you know, and you...
Everything Jon Scheyer said after Duke's loss to Virginia Tech
Although they had a four-point lead with 12:04 to play in the game, Duke again allowed the opposing team to fight back and beat them on the road after going 3:45+ without a field goal twice in the game's final twelve minutes. The last stretch, between 07:07 and 02:38, allowed a 7-2 Hokies run in between that put another loss in the Blue Devils tally this season.
Inside the UNC Commitment: Ian Jackson
The story of Ian Jackson’s recruitment revolves around what the public and media thought they knew, and what was actually happening behind the scenes.
Budding 2024 offensive line prospect Raynor Andrews adds Colorado offer
Raynor Andrews left the Bahamas last July with hoop dreams. Shortly after beginning his journey at Miami Jackson High School, his athletic focus shifted. "When I came here they were like, 'Yo, you should try football.' So I gave it a try and I fell in love with the sport," said Andrews, a budding 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle prospect in the 2024 class. "I liked football the first time I tried it. So I just stuck with it and I don't even play basketball competitively anymore."
Colorado coach Deion Sanders confirms Willie Taggart, Mike Zimmer will join staff
Colorado coach Deion Sanders recently confirmed that Willie Taggart and Mike Zimmer will join his staff in Boulder. During a recent interview on “Thee Pregame Show,” Sanders was breaking down new additions to his staff and mentioned the pair. He did not reveal in what capacity they will coach, but he did give a reason for bringing the two with him.
2024 OT Andrew Rosinski says Duke 'set a high bar' on his Junior Day visit
Duke has been recruiting Class of 2024 Offensive Tackle Andrew Rosinski for a while now, offering him a scholarship in June of last year and hosting him for a game day visit.
Blue-chippers flocking to first big junior day of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado
Deion Sanders was announced as Colorado’s next head coach on Dec. 3 and in a short span, the NFL Hall of Famer and his first-year Buffaloes staff has quickly assembled the program’s best recruiting class in 247Sports history. Sitting at No. 29 in the standings, Sanders and company...
New Buffs playcaller Sean Lewis focused on getting the herd to move faster
"Life is too short to huddle." That quote is in Sean Lewis' Twitter bio and represents the attitude he has brought with him to Boulder this winter as the Buffaloes' new offensive coordinator. During his recent five-year stint as the head coach at Kent State, Lewis was the architect of...
Buffs in the mix for former Alabama linebacker
For the first month of the Coach Prime era at Colorado, the Buffaloes were averaging more than one commitment per day. But with 23 scholarship transfers already on board and the spring semester underway, the flood of incoming talent to Boulder has naturally slowed down. BuffStampede.com has learned Colorado is...
