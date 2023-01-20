Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
8 were injured in Shooting at Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Parkhard and smartMiami, FL
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, A Fisherman's Paradise - Charter Boat Options and Other Fishing Opportunitieshard and smartMiami, FL
Related
Lakers News: NBA Confirms Russell Westbrook Should Have Been Called for Late Game Violation
The Last Two-Minute Report shows the Grizzlies could have potentially tied up the game.
Robert Horry reveals that Kareem Abdul Jabbar won't take it well when LeBron James breaks his all-time scoring record
At the very least, it seems that the skyhook legend is at pace knowing that the record he’s held for 40 years will soon be broken — despite Robert Horry and Magic Johnson thinking that Kareem won’t take this moment very well
Dennis Rodman compares playing with Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant
Dennis Rodman’s time with the Lakers was chaotic to say the least.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Wizards' Rui Hachimura makes pitch to other teams after 30-point outburst
Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has heard the chatter around his future in Washington, but he's doing his best to keep his focus on the court and his confidence up. "I've just got to keep focus on the moment right now," Hachimura said of...
CBS Sports
Dillon Brooks says LeBron James doesn't want to go left, but the numbers aren't so clear cut
It's hard to find too much fault with the way Dillon Brooks defended LeBron James on Friday. The four-time MVP shot just 8-of-21 from the floor and finished with 23 points, his lowest total since Dec. 9. James had been averaging 34.1 points per game on over 55 percent shooting since Anthony Davis went down, so in the grand scheme of things, it could be argued that Brooks defended James better than anyone else has since then.
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
"It's not like we're crossing each other's paths anymore" - Scottie Pippen refuses to fix his relationship with Isiah Thomas
Pippen never had a relationship with the Detroit “Bad Boy” Pistons member and implied that it would be practically useless to build one now.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings Receives “Bulls” Colorway
The Jordan 6 Rings is having a moment. Over the past couple of days, we have reported on a couple of new Jordan 6 Rings colorways. This is a hybrid shoe that is starting to get some love again. Among these color schemes are a “True Blue” model and a “Cool Grey” offering. Overall, Jumpman is sticking with the classics.
Bill Russell Played A Key Role In Ending Shaquille O’Neal And Kobe Bryant's Beef
Shaquille O'Neal once spoke about how Bill Russell intervened to ensure his beef with Kobe Bryant came to an end.
LeBron James Wears Unreleased Shoes in Wild Lakers Game
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted a new colorway of the unreleased Nike LeBron NXXT.
"I’m gonna live to regret this" - Jerry Reinsdorf disrespected Michael Jordan over $30 million deal extension
The Bulls owner really let MJ know how he felt about the deal.
Lakers News: Nike Kobe 4 Sneakers Set To Return In 2023
Some throwback Black Mamba kicks are en route.
Miami Heat Ready To Move Forward After Poor Showing In Dallas
The Miami Heat have had problems with stringing together momentum all season. That was case in Friday's bad loss to the Dallas Mavericks. It interrupted whatever steam they had going after Wednesday's victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. The good news is the Heat return home for a ...
Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Says The NBA Should Eliminate The Coach's Challenge
Nick Nurse reveals his true thoughts on NBA challenge rule.
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving Team
The NFL season for all but four teams has come to an end, and when we see the rest of the teams play next, they will look different in a variety of ways. When the Las Vegas Raiders last played, the main storyline was the expectation that it was the last game for quarterback Derek Carr in a Raiders jersey.
Dejounte Murray Makes Impossible Choice Between LeBron James, Michael Jordan, And Kobe Bryant
Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray was asked to rank LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant.
Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Changing Starting Lineup
Steph Curry gave huge credit to Kevon Looney for allowing the change.
Autographed Michael Jordan game jersey patch card fetches $840k at auction
An autographed game jersey patch card of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan sold for a whopping $840,000 at an auction.
When LeBron James barely saw action in a Michael Jordan-led scrimmage
16-year-old LeBron had to take a back seat to Michael Jordan during a scrimmage in Chicago.
Comments / 0