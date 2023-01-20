Read full article on original website
‘A miracle’: Florida family saves son swept out to sea
A Florida family had the scare of a lifetime when their son was swept out to sea for several hours.
cbs12.com
Coast Guard medevac 84-year-old man off cruise ship near Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, PR (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced an 84-year-old cruise ship passenger after he suffered a medical emergency on Monday morning. Watchstanders were notified by staff aboard the MS Rotterdam cruise ship saying an 84-year-old man was experiencing an acute pulmonary condition and required a higher level of care ashore.
cbs12.com
37-year-old rescued dolphin, named Hemingway, dies at aquarium in Florida Keys
CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS12) — A 37-year-old dolphin from the Florida Keys has died. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium made an announcement on Monday morning saying its beloved dolphin, named Hemingway, died surrounded by his caretakers and veterinary staff. The aquarium said Hemingway was rescued after he was found stranded off...
Families frustrated as some homicides remain unsolved in Fort Pierce
Despite an around-the-clock investigation, law enforcement officials in St. Lucie County still have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting in Fort Pierce a week ago.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why does Florida not have a front and rear license plate?”
WPTV
2 cold fronts headed to South Florida this week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Not as warm and windy on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Warming up quickly to the 80s again on Wednesday as another cold front approaches our area. This cold front will be a little stronger and bring showers and breezy winds on Thursday.
fox13news.com
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for SW Florida teen
FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the 4000th block of Ford Street in Fort Myers. A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for Edilsy Roca. She is 4’11" tall and weighs 115 pounds....
Showers, some thunder possible overnight in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a warm and windy day in the 80s. But Meteorologist George Waldenberger said storms would develop in North Florida and move through Central Florida overnight. So rain on the rooftop and thunder will be possible as you sleep tonight. What’s left of the rain...
Florida man wins $1 million from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida man claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket Monday, according to the Florida Lottery.
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WESH
Officials: Florida inmate strangled cellmate with torn bedsheet, bragged about it
A prison inmate has been found guilty of murdering his cellmate at FCI Coleman. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida, a jury has found 37-year-old Romeo Lopez-Hernandez guilty of first-degree premeditated murder. Investigators say on Feb. 1, 2021, Lopez-Hernandez fatally strangled his cellmate...
cw34.com
73-year-old man killed after being flung from bike in crash in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 73-year-old man from Michigan died after he was flung from his bicycle following a crash in St. Lucie County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday morning, a man was on his Townie Electra Bicycle headed northbound on State Road A1A in the bicycle lane. Another vehicle, a Honda Odyssey minivan was headed northbound on the same road.
News4Jax.com
Isolated Severe Storms and Strong Winds
Storms will continues into late Sunday evening. Though chances for a tornado are low, there is a chance for development, as another round of storms with strong downpours, move through after sunset. In addition to the potential for isolated severe storms today, you will feel an increase in winds. Bring...
niceville.com
Florida career offender gets 10 years for intent to distribute fentanyl
FLORIDA – Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl has landed a convicted Broward County drug dealer back in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Cast Lucas, 36, of Deerfield Beach, Fla., has been sentenced to 10 years in prison as...
Florida execution set for man in woman's 1990 slaying
A Florida man is scheduled to be executed for killing a woman after escaping from prison in 1990.
DeSoto County man convicted after investigation into illegal alligator egg laundering in Florida
A state appeals court Friday upheld a man’s conviction on a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering after an undercover investigation into the illegal laundering of alligator eggs. A three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected an appeal by Robert Thomas Beasley, who was convicted in DeSoto County. An undercover officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set up an alligator-egg processing facility as part of a probe into whether alligator eggs were being laundered through alligator farms, according to Friday’s ruling.
cw34.com
Fire breaks out in laundry room at home in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A dryer fire caused a laundry room in Port St. Lucie to go up in flames. On Wednesday, the St. Lucie County Fire District said several units were dispatched at around 10 p.m. to a home on Silver Oak Drive for a residential structure fire.
Ten Arrested In Florida At House Where Deputies Say 3 Fatal Overdoses Happened In 3 Years
Ten people were arrested in Florida, and deputies confiscated trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other illegal drugs during search warrants on Wednesday. Collier County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, with help from SWAT, executed the warrants at Naples home. Deputies say the duplex is well known to
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
niceville.com
Florida felon with multiple convictions headed back to federal prison
FLORIDA – A multi-convicted Florida felon has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, has been sentenced to 10 years in...
