Florida State

cbs12.com

Coast Guard medevac 84-year-old man off cruise ship near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, PR (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced an 84-year-old cruise ship passenger after he suffered a medical emergency on Monday morning. Watchstanders were notified by staff aboard the MS Rotterdam cruise ship saying an 84-year-old man was experiencing an acute pulmonary condition and required a higher level of care ashore.
WPTV

2 cold fronts headed to South Florida this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Not as warm and windy on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Warming up quickly to the 80s again on Wednesday as another cold front approaches our area. This cold front will be a little stronger and bring showers and breezy winds on Thursday.
fox13news.com

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for SW Florida teen

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the 4000th block of Ford Street in Fort Myers. A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for Edilsy Roca. She is 4’11" tall and weighs 115 pounds....
cw34.com

73-year-old man killed after being flung from bike in crash in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 73-year-old man from Michigan died after he was flung from his bicycle following a crash in St. Lucie County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday morning, a man was on his Townie Electra Bicycle headed northbound on State Road A1A in the bicycle lane. Another vehicle, a Honda Odyssey minivan was headed northbound on the same road.
News4Jax.com

Isolated Severe Storms and Strong Winds

Storms will continues into late Sunday evening. Though chances for a tornado are low, there is a chance for development, as another round of storms with strong downpours, move through after sunset. In addition to the potential for isolated severe storms today, you will feel an increase in winds. Bring...
Orlando Weekly

DeSoto County man convicted after investigation into illegal alligator egg laundering in Florida

A state appeals court Friday upheld a man’s conviction on a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering after an undercover investigation into the illegal laundering of alligator eggs. A three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected an appeal by Robert Thomas Beasley, who was convicted in DeSoto County. An undercover officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set up an alligator-egg processing facility as part of a probe into whether alligator eggs were being laundered through alligator farms, according to Friday’s ruling.
niceville.com

Florida felon with multiple convictions headed back to federal prison

FLORIDA – A multi-convicted Florida felon has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, has been sentenced to 10 years in...
