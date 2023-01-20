ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman arrested after standoff with deputies: OCSO

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after attempting to run from deputies when they went to serve warrants to her, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Heather Sutton, 33, slammed the door in their faces and tried to climb out a window in her home before going […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman arrested in love triangle shooting at Mobile apartment complex: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend outside of Willow Woods Apartments Thursday has been arrested, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officials, Aleesia Husband, 21, was arrested for the shooting that happened on Jan. 19. Officers were first called to Willow Woods Apartments just […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested on 5 counts of domestic violence Sunday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested and charged with five counts of domestic violence after an incident with his wife Sunday night, according to police. MPD said they responded to the 9000 block of Alderway Drive at approximately 10:15 p.m. in reference to an assault during a domestic altercation.
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for allegedly strangling wife: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he was accused of strangling his wife. According to officials, Gerald Roberts, 26, was involved in a domestic altercation with his wife on Alderway Street, near Cottage Hill Road. Mobile police officers arrived on the scene and found that […]
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Man dies after being struck by car in Destin: OCSO

DESTIN, Fla. – A man is dead after he was reportedly struck by a car on Highway 98 in Destin. A pedestrian walking north across Highway 98 near Vinings Way Boulevard in Destin was reportedly struck by a car and killed Thursday night shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Wanted Crestview woman arrested after hiding inside home for hours

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who allegedly hid from deputies attempting to serve her warrants Saturday morning. 33-year-old Heather Marie Sutton, of Crestview, is charged with two counts of resisting an officer - obstructing justice. According to the sheriff's office, deputies went to...
CRESTVIEW, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy