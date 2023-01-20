Read full article on original website
WEAR
Deputies investigating 5th inmate death at Okaloosa County jail in past 6 months
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating an inmate death at the Okaloosa County jail over the weekend. This marks the fifth inmate death at the jail in the past six months, according to the county. The county says it "cannot release the nature of their deaths at this time"...
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
Florida woman arrested after standoff with deputies: OCSO
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after attempting to run from deputies when they went to serve warrants to her, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Heather Sutton, 33, slammed the door in their faces and tried to climb out a window in her home before going […]
Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
Pensacola contractor charged, allegedly took $20K, ‘trashed’ victim’s home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with larceny of a person older than 65, after allegedly taking money as a contractor and leaving the victim’s home “trashed,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stromas, 38, was charged with two counts of falsely identifying as a contractor and larceny of […]
WEAR
Bicyclist hospitalized after crash on W Michigan Ave. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bicyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Escambia County Monday morning. It happened around 8:10 a.m. at the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue and South Gulf Manor. The county says a bicyclist crashed with a vehicle. No further details were released. An investigation is ongoing.
WEAR
Deputies: Man stabbed multiple times at CEFCO gas station in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed at a gas station in Escambia County early Sunday morning. Escambia County deputies say a man was stabbed at the new CEFCO gas station on Fairfield Drive and N Pace Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Deputies say...
WEAR
Pensacola Police looking for woman who stole purse from Joe Patti's Seafood
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are looking for a theft suspect who allegedly stole a woman's purse at Joe Patti's Seafood in Pensacola on Thursday. Joe Patti's Seafood is located on B Street. "The victim mistakenly left her purse in the parking lot," Pensacola Police say in a release. "The suspect...
Woman arrested in love triangle shooting at Mobile apartment complex: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend outside of Willow Woods Apartments Thursday has been arrested, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officials, Aleesia Husband, 21, was arrested for the shooting that happened on Jan. 19. Officers were first called to Willow Woods Apartments just […]
WEAR
$20,000 raised during Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton fish fry
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A charity fish fry in honor of fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton raised around $20,000 this weekend. The event, organized by Dewey Destin Seafood Resturant, was held Sunday at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds. The sheriff's office says roughly 1,500 people showed up. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested on 5 counts of domestic violence Sunday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested and charged with five counts of domestic violence after an incident with his wife Sunday night, according to police. MPD said they responded to the 9000 block of Alderway Drive at approximately 10:15 p.m. in reference to an assault during a domestic altercation.
niceville.com
Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
Man arrested for allegedly strangling wife: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he was accused of strangling his wife. According to officials, Gerald Roberts, 26, was involved in a domestic altercation with his wife on Alderway Street, near Cottage Hill Road. Mobile police officers arrived on the scene and found that […]
niceville.com
Man dies after being struck by car in Destin: OCSO
DESTIN, Fla. – A man is dead after he was reportedly struck by a car on Highway 98 in Destin. A pedestrian walking north across Highway 98 near Vinings Way Boulevard in Destin was reportedly struck by a car and killed Thursday night shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said.
Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
WEAR
Deputies: Wanted Crestview woman arrested after hiding inside home for hours
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who allegedly hid from deputies attempting to serve her warrants Saturday morning. 33-year-old Heather Marie Sutton, of Crestview, is charged with two counts of resisting an officer - obstructing justice. According to the sheriff's office, deputies went to...
WEAR
UPDATE: 2-year-old girl, 25-year-old woman safely located in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- 25-year-old Nykeria Toles and her 2-year-old daughter Nyla Dacres have been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance searching for a missing 2-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman Thursday night. 25-year-old Nykeria Toles and her 2-year-old daughter Nyla Dacres are believed to be...
Man killed walking across HWY 98 in Destin, Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was killed walking North across HWY 98 Thursday night in Destin, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. A post by law enforcement said the 27-year-old was walking across Emerald Coast Pkwy. by Vinings Way near the Legacy by the Bay apartment homes. The fatal […]
Florida Woman With Warrants Arrested After Door Slam On Deputies, Crawling Out Window
A Florida woman with outstanding warrants in two counties slammed a door on deputies Saturday morning when they went to serve those warrants at a home on Sugartown Road in Okaloosa County, Deputies say following the door slamming, 33-year-old Heather Sutton then tried to climb
