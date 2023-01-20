AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office booking officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office, among other charges. APSO received a complaint on Dec. 12 about a booking officer employed at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. Following an investigation, Hope Theriot, 22, of Simmesport, resigned from APSO. The investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds that she was not entitled to.

AVOYELLES PARISH, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO