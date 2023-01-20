Read full article on original website
Fentanyl-laced marijuana and pills seized during traffic stop near Covington, Sheriff's Office says
St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies who stopped a vehicle driving erratically through a neighborhood near Covington Friday recovered fentanyl-laced marijuana and pills, as well as an assault rifle, according to a news release. They arrested the 43-year-old driver of the vehicle, John Silas Joiner of Mandeville, according to the St....
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes
Two Arrested Suspected of Drive-By Shooting Following Verbal Altercation at Convenience Store
Man accused of killing grandmother, stabbing mother, shooting 3 others due in court for sanity hearing
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused in the stabbing death of his grandmother, stabbing his mom, and shooting three other people is expected to appear in court Monday, Jan. 23. Aaron Morgan is scheduled to attend a sanity hearing. Doctors have been evaluating Morgan to figure out if...
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Two suspects arrested in Moss Street shooting that injured 14-year-old, 16-year-old
Two suspects accused in a Moss Street shooting that injured two teens have been arrested, Lafayette Police said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of Big Daddy Tobacco Discount in the 2300 block of Moss Street around 6:42 p.m. Wednesday. The teen boys, ages 14 and 16, were standing...
Louisiana Sheriff Deputy accused of extortion of inmate
St. Mary Parish Bomb Threat Turned Out to Be an Egg
A bomb scare in St. Mary Parish turned out to be nothing more than an egg. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's office was called to a residence on Barrow Street in Amelia over the weekend about an "unknown object". According to the release by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office,...
Sheriff: Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose; mother arrested
Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead
Opelousas Police Department arrest several minors after vehicle stolen
After investigating a stolen vehicle complaint, the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) arrested several minors.
Drug charges, including heroin possession, result from weekend arrests
Morgan City police and St. Mary deputies reported arrests on drug-related charges, including heroin possession, over the weekend. Morgan City and Franklin police also reported domestic-related arrests. Morgan City. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 130 calls for service over the last...
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating possible homicide on Prairie Lane
The Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating a death after a body was found Monday morning.
Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes
$100,000 bond for man accused of multiple burglaries in Louisiana
A man is in jail following a string of burglaries in Louisiana.
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene
BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
Parents will soon be charged for negligence of their kids’ whereabouts
With a rise in juvenile crimes taking over the city of New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) says the department will soon be charging parents for the negligence of their kids.
RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit on multiple narcotics charges on Jan. 11. Ladarius Dayquan Hicks, 25, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, possession of CDS V with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
