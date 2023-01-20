ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana deputy sheriff who worked at a jail is accused of extortion from an inmate. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff, David Dauzat says one of his booking officers was arrested on Monday. He says Hope Theriot, of Simmesport, La., was arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office and booked into the parish jail.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

A bomb scare in St. Mary Parish turned out to be nothing more than an egg. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's office was called to a residence on Barrow Street in Amelia over the weekend about an "unknown object". According to the release by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office,...
AMELIA, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police and St. Mary deputies reported arrests on drug-related charges, including heroin possession, over the weekend. Morgan City and Franklin police also reported domestic-related arrests. Morgan City. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 130 calls for service over the last...
MORGAN CITY, LA
kalb.com

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office booking officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office, among other charges. APSO received a complaint on Dec. 12 about a booking officer employed at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. Following an investigation, Hope Theriot, 22, of Simmesport, resigned from APSO. The investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds that she was not entitled to.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene. Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that in February 2022, deputies responded to a reported burglary of a residence in the Farmerville, Louisiana area. During the investigation, deputies learned that three rifles and two newborn puppies were taken from the residence after the suspect forced entry into the house.
FARMERVILLE, LA
WAFB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit on multiple narcotics charges on Jan. 11. Ladarius Dayquan Hicks, 25, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, possession of CDS V with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

