Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Millions are still sharing their Netflix account. But it won't be free for much longer
Sharing Netflix accounts beyond your household is about to come to an end as the streaming giant says it will be rolling out paid sharing options to more regions soon. Netflix said in its Q4 2022 earnings report that it will be rolling out paid sharing "more broadly later in Q1 '23" following its trial in parts of South America. The company expects some "cancel reaction" in each market as it rolls out paid sharing, but also expects subscriptions to pick up in the second quarter, resulting in better overall revenues -- the company's main metric right now.
What does the cherry blossom emoji mean?
THE CHERRY blossom emoticon is often used online and throughout social media. This popular emoji has multiple meanings. This aesthetically-pleasing emoticon represents the flower of the cherry blossom tree. Emojipedia gives a detailed description of this icon, stating: "Depicted as a single, light-pink cherry blossom with five, notched petals and...
Weird AI film stills are taking over the internet
AI is easily the most contentious topic in the sphere of art and design right now, and the debate doesn't appear to be going away any time soon. Almost every day we see new (and terrifying) examples of advanced text-to-image generation – and not even the film world is safe.
Jenny Slate On Her First Oscar Nomination As Co-Creator And Star Of ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’
After receiving her first Oscar nomination, Jenny Slate says she is completely overwhelmed. “I thought I’d be more energetic, but I’m really shocked,” she says. “I sort of felt like a bit smoothed over and I felt really calm… now I just can’t stop crying.” As co-creator and star of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Slate received her first Oscar nomination today in the Best Animated Feature category. Related Story Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees Related Story Oscar Scorecards: A24, Netflix, Disney Lead Way Related Story Baz Luhrmann & Catherine Martin Reflect On 'Elvis' Oscar Nominations Following "Some Really Difficult Days" The film is...
Panic! At The Disco says it is disbanding
The widely known pop-rock band Panic! At The Disco officially announced earlier today that they have broken up.
TechRadar
Vine turns 10: the original TikTok's story and why Twitter might bring it back
If you remember a time when Instagram was a handful of retro filters and Pinterest was the next big social network, you may remember Vine – the short-form video app that arrived ten years ago today (opens in new tab). Vine was the original TikTok, launching three years before...
jguru.com
StreamFab Netflix Downloader: A Revolutionary Way to Watch Your Favorite Shows and Movies Offline
Netflix is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world, with millions of users watching movies, TV shows, and original content every day. However, one of the biggest downsides of Netflix is that it doesn’t allow users to download videos for offline viewing. This can be a problem for people with limited internet access or for those who want to watch a video without an internet connection.
Olivia Ponton Gets Vulnerable On TikTok, Teases Upcoming Project
The TikTok star led her fans through a journaling session on the platform.
Comments / 0