siouxlandnews.com
City presented with $51 million Downtown Infrastructure Reconstruction Plan
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Council is learning more about the downtown infrastructure reconstruction plan. On Monday night, JEO Consulting Group and the Sioux City Engineering Department presented a $51 million dollar plan which breaks down into over 25 projects. The city's current infrastructure in certain areas downtown...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darwin Robinson
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Tonight US Marshals need your help finding a fugitive who's wanted for drug and gun crimes but first, we have another addition to our capture count:. Francisco Lopez- Escoto was arrested late last month by police in Lake Park, Iowa. He was featured in December for 2nd-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child in Osceola County, Iowa. His arrest made him capture #666 since most wanted began.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City native headed to Berlin for Special Olympics World Games
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City native is heading to Berlin this summer to represent Iowa at the Special Olympics World Games. Mitchell Betsworth will be powerlifting this year and has been involved with the games for over 15 years. Betsworth competed at the Special Olympics USA Games...
siouxlandnews.com
Woman without license cited after hitting boy with car
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A young boy was taken to the hospital in Sioux City after being hit by a car on the west side Monday afternoon. That collision happened just before 3 o'clock near West 16th and Isabella Streets. Sioux City Police say the 7-year-old boy was trying to cross Isabella Street when he was hit.
siouxlandnews.com
Alice Cooper bringing tour to Tyson Events Center
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Alice Cooper is bringing the “Too Close For Comfort” Tour to the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Tickets starting at $45 go on sale this Friday, January 27 at 10:00 am. Tickets are available at PrimebankTix.com, TysonCenter.com...
siouxlandnews.com
Laurel, Neb woman charged in murder case appears in court
CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — A Laurel, Nebraska woman charged in connection to a quadruple murder case appeared in court Monday morning. 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of Jason Jones, appeared in Cedar County Court to set a date for her Preliminary hearing on February 15th. An affidavit in the...
siouxlandnews.com
Plymouth County man serving life in prison for murder dies
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — The man serving a life sentence in prison for the fatal shooting of his stepson has died. The Iowa Department of Corrections says that Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 10:36 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been housed due to chronic illness.
siouxlandnews.com
Vermillion DUI arrest under investigation after driver shoots himself
VERMILLION, S.D. — A traffic accident on Saturday in Vermillion is under investigation after one of the drivers shot himself. Vermillion's Police Chief, Crystal Brady, says that on January 21st at 4:51 p.m., officers responded to an accident involving three vehicles at the intersection of E. Cherry St. and North Dakota St.
siouxlandnews.com
New guidelines in place to deal with pediatric obesity
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Over the past 30 years childhood obesity rates in the Unites States have tripled. and now about 1 in 6 children in the U.S. is overweight or obese. Earlier this month the American Academy of Pediatrics issued its first comprehensive guideline that offered potential medication for children over 12, or gastric bypass surgery for children 13 and older.
