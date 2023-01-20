Read full article on original website
Portions of Big Sur community facing long-term isolation
– The County of Monterey Department of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, Big Sur Fire Department, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and the Big Sur community, are working on a plan to meet the needs of residents that are essentially cut off from vital services due to multiple landslides on State Highway 1.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin
OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, Watsonville Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 39-year-old Watsonville man. Officers said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday night in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. Officers said that their preliminary investigation is indicating that The post Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
KSBW.com
Resignation of Felipe Hernandez opens up trustee seat at Cabrillo College
APTOS, Calif. — Cabrillo College announced on Thursday that due to the resignation of Felipe Hernandez, a vacancy now exists in the seat representing Area V of the Board of Trustees of the Cabrillo Community College District. Felipe Hernandez resigned to run for a seat on the Santa Cruz...
Pedestrian killed in collision along Highway 1 in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Cruz on Friday morning, police said.Officers and emergency personnel responded at 6:15 a.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of state Highway 1 and River Street. A vehicle traveling north struck a 44-year-old male pedestrian from Santa Cruz County who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision. The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family members.
KSBW.com
KSBW.com
3.7 magnitude earthquake hits near San Martin
SAN MARTIN, Calif. — An early morning earthquake struck Santa Clara County on Monday. According to the USGS, the quake struck seven miles north of Gilroy and 5 miles east of San Martin at 5:58 a.m. The quake registered as a 3.7 magnitude quake and could be felt by...
KSBW.com
Emergency repair to storm damaged West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz set for Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The City of Santa Cruz has announced emergency repairs will begin on a storm-damaged portion of West Cliff Drive starting Monday. The city has already begun assessments of the damaged section at 1016 West Cliff Drive and will start an emergency stabilization project on Jan. 23.
kion546.com
Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts
A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. to Moderate. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the...
Elephant seal pups swept away in storms. What does that mean for SLO County rookery?
Scores of baby elephant seals were washed away as waves inundated beaches north of San Simeon.
Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JANUARY 23, 2023 AT 9:33 AM: On Sunday night, Salinas Police arrested 35 year old Marcos Rodriguez for stealing $11,000 worth of items at a Salinas swap meet. Officers said that a parole agent was able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect. Officers conducted a parole search at his residence The post Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Jan. 18, 2023
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 10:58 a.m. APS Report (past tense battery) on 9th St. 4:49 p.m. Driving with a suspended license and probation violation on El Camino Real. Dec. 29. 10:245 a.m. Found drugs on El Camino Real. 7:30 p.m. DUI and driving on a...
Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
KQED
President Biden Surveys Damage From California Storms
President Pledges Support For California In Wake Of Storms. President Biden toured Capitola Village and Seacliff State Park in Santa Cruz County on Thursday. Both of the areas were two of the hardest hit by the recent winter storms. New Bill Calls For Revenue Sharing For College Sports In California.
montereycountyweekly.com
While Chualar’s wastewater treatment plant is out of commission, Soledad is treating its wastewater.
During the recent winter storms, Monterey County’s wastewater treatment plant in the unincorporated South County community of Chualar was under water as the Salinas River flooded, and sewage was released into the river, according to a memo prepared by Soledad’s interim city manager J. Edward Tewes for Soledad City Council.
pajaronian.com
Man shot, killed during fight in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A man was killed after he was shot late Sunday night during a struggle with another man on Sunny Hills Drive at Herman Court. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports of gunfire following a fight between at least two men in a parking area of a residential neighborhood.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police arrest man form Watsonville wanted for attempted murder
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Police in Santa Cruz have located a wanted suspect Wednesday that stemmed from a stabbing investigation that left a victim in critical condition back on Jan. 10. According to detectives, they identified Danis Valle Miranda, 28, as the suspect and put out a warrant out...
