Monterey County, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Portions of Big Sur community facing long-term isolation

– The County of Monterey Department of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, Big Sur Fire Department, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and the Big Sur community, are working on a plan to meet the needs of residents that are essentially cut off from vital services due to multiple landslides on State Highway 1.
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin

OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, Watsonville Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 39-year-old Watsonville man. Officers said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday night in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. Officers said that their preliminary investigation is indicating that The post Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area appeared first on KION546.
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian killed in collision along Highway 1 in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Cruz on Friday morning, police said.Officers and emergency personnel responded at 6:15 a.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of state Highway 1 and River Street. A vehicle traveling north struck a 44-year-old male pedestrian from Santa Cruz County who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision. The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family members.
KSBW.com

KSBW.com

3.7 magnitude earthquake hits near San Martin

SAN MARTIN, Calif. — An early morning earthquake struck Santa Clara County on Monday. According to the USGS, the quake struck seven miles north of Gilroy and 5 miles east of San Martin at 5:58 a.m. The quake registered as a 3.7 magnitude quake and could be felt by...
KRON4 News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
kion546.com

Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts

A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. to Moderate. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the...
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JANUARY 23, 2023 AT 9:33 AM: On Sunday night, Salinas Police arrested 35 year old Marcos Rodriguez for stealing $11,000 worth of items at a Salinas swap meet. Officers said that a parole agent was able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect. Officers conducted a parole search at his residence The post Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Jan. 18, 2023

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 10:58 a.m. APS Report (past tense battery) on 9th St. 4:49 p.m. Driving with a suspended license and probation violation on El Camino Real. Dec. 29. 10:245 a.m. Found drugs on El Camino Real. 7:30 p.m. DUI and driving on a...
CBS San Francisco

Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
KQED

President Biden Surveys Damage From California Storms

President Pledges Support For California In Wake Of Storms. President Biden toured Capitola Village and Seacliff State Park in Santa Cruz County on Thursday. Both of the areas were two of the hardest hit by the recent winter storms. New Bill Calls For Revenue Sharing For College Sports In California.
pajaronian.com

Man shot, killed during fight in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE—A man was killed after he was shot late Sunday night during a struggle with another man on Sunny Hills Drive at Herman Court. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports of gunfire following a fight between at least two men in a parking area of a residential neighborhood.
