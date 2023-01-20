Texas Has the 3rd Most Multigenerational Households in the U.S.

Photo Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock fizkes

As religion and politics become more and more polarizing, some American families can barely get through a big holiday gathering without an argument, clash of personalities, or at the very least, some awkwardness. Yet while some Americans ruthlessly cancel their extended families for opposing viewpoints or outdated beliefs, others are choosing to live under the same roof.

There’s no shortage of reasons for shacking up with relatives—from financial benefits, to caregiving perks, to simple convenience. Whatever the reasons, multigenerational households in the U.S. are continuing to grow and are becoming much more commonplace.