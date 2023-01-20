Read full article on original website
How much snow will northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan get on Wednesday?
TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 Weather Team has the latest forecast regarding anticipated snowfall accumulations ahead of Wednesday's ALERT DAY. The heaviest snow will pass through northwest Ohio, bringing four to seven inches of snow to the region. Southeast Michigan and areas southeast of Findlay can expect three to five inches of snow.
13abc.com
TFRD battles fire at Dorr St home for second time in the last year
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Dorr Street Monday night. TFRD tells 13abc every one inside the home made it out safely. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire but they believe is started in the attic.
13abc.com
Perrysburg Sculpture Walk Winter Photo Contest returns
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Sculpture Walk Winter Photo Contest is returning next week. Visit Perrysburg says from Jan. 30 through Feb. 28, photographers of all skill levels are invited to enter their original photography depicting the beauty of the winter season on the sculptures at Woodlands Park located at 429 E. Boundary St. in Perrysburg.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Driver robbed, shot at while delivering food to apartment complex in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver is safe after being robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in south Toledo. The 30-year-old delivery driver told Toledo police he was delivering food to an address at the Byrneport Apartments on Byrneport Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a TPD report. The delivery driver said that when he arrived, a man pointed a gun at him and took money and food. The suspect shot into the delivery driver's car as he fled the scene, police claim.
Accumulating snow arrives on Wednesday
The core of a large system tracks through the Ohio Valley on Wednesday. This will bring widespread snow showers to West Michigan with the heaviest snow closer to I-94.
WTOL-TV
West Toledo woman celebrates 103rd birthday
Jim Ella Jeffries, 103, celebrated her birthday on Monday with help from her friends at the Area Office on Aging. Happy birthday, Jim Ella!
13abc.com
TFRD investigates Friday night fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
13abc.com
City of Perrysburg searching for new City Administrator
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Perrysburg is searching for a new City Administrator. The City says Bridgette Kabat, who has worked for the City for 10 years, notified Mayor Tom Mackin that she has accepted a position with a new employer and that her last day will be Feb. 10.
13abc.com
TPD responds to one person shot Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on Clark Street Friday night. TPD says one person was shot and taken to a local hospital. Officers did not say why the shooting occurred or information about the person’s condition. Those with information can contact Crime...
University of Toledo OUTLaw organization hosts name-change clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students in the University of Toledo's College of Law School hosted a name change clinic for those living in Lucas County on Saturday. OUTLaw, an LGBTQIA+ student organization, provided free legal assistance to participants under the supervision of practicing attorneys. The organization also set up a...
wktn.com
Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
13abc.com
Missing Liberty Center girl found safe in Cleveland
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and recover 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz on the 3400 block of W 95th St. in Cleveland. The HCSO initiated this investigation after the child was ordered...
WTOL-TV
3 things to know about Wednesday's winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 Weather team is forecasting a return to wintry weather for the end of January. Beyond the light snow accumulations this Sunday, an ALERT Day has been issued for Wednesday, January 25th for the potential of more significant snow accumulation, a wintry mix and the colder more typical winter chill.
Man sentenced to 20.5 years in prison for May 2021 Spotlight nightclub homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County judge sentenced Darryl Lathan to 20.5 years in prison Thursday for the May 2021 murder of Armonte Rodgers at Spotlight Nightclub in south Toledo. Lathan was found guilty on Aug. 5, 2022 after an October 2021 indictment. Lathan shot Rodgers on May 16...
13abc.com
January 23rd Weather Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few morning flurries will tapper off in the hours ahead. Both today and tomorrow will bring a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 30s. Snow will begin just before daybreak on Wednesday, but snow totals are expected to be low by 7am (less than 1″). Light snow is expected in the morning with heavy snow developing in the afternoon and early evening. The evening commute could be rough on Wednesday. The Thursday morning commute will also be challenging as light snow will continue at times with some blowing and drifting possible. 3-7″ of snow is expected across the area, but where rain mixes with snow, totals should be closer to 3-4″. That is most likely from Findlay to Fremont and areas east of that line. Everyone else is expected to see snow totals in the 4-7″ range. A clipper is expected to bring some light snow Friday night. Snow totals between a dusting and 2″ are possible. Another storm could cause problems on Sunday. Snow is likely in the northern part of the area with the chance of freezing rain and sleet mixing with snow. Some rain is possible in the southern part of the area. The active storm track will continue later next week as another storm is expected to bring rain, snow or a mix mid next week.
WTOL-TV
Schneider Park getting $1.3M makeover to encourage growth, potential of soccer in Toledo
Improved fields, parking, turf, and concessions are just some of the upgrades planned for Schneider Park. The hope is to make the park a hub for soccer in Toledo.
Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 6-12
William R. Zimmerman, Sidney, was certified as a judge to the Third District of Appeals to a term beginning Feb. 9, 2023. James C. Berger, 32, Defiance, was sentenced to 11 months in jail for violating community control standards. The violations included attempting to cause physical harm to a person in Defiance. He was given credit for 177 days served as of January 9 and he was ordered to pay $1,500 restitution to Heights Guitar, Toledo. Berger was also sentenced to 180 days jail for attempted receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor. He was given credit for 70 days served and the sentence was ordered served concurrent to his other cases. Berger was also ordered to pay $1,300 in restitution to the victim. He had been convicted of theft and receiving stolen property.
