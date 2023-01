POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie has approved strategic updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP), reflecting changes that have occurred to the area since the city last adopted an LWRP more than 20 years ago. The program updates include an increase in public access and efforts to construct a continuous waterfront walkway.

