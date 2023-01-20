ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas advocacy groups ask for doubling length of initial protection from abuse orders

Two representatives of the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault and two from the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence asked the House Judiciary Committee to consider extending initial protection from orders for stalking, sexual assault or human trafficking from one year to a period of not less than two years and not more than five years. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Analysis: Virginia edges Florida as best state to retire

(The Center Square) – Virginia is the best state to retire in, according to a new analysis from WalletHub, edging out perennial stronghold Florida for the honor. Using a scale that compared all 50 states across 47 key indicators topped by such variables as retirement-friendless, affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life, WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez points out all those states at the head of the list share similar characteristics.
15-year sentence for man in DWI accident that killed former Hiawatha resident

A judge sentenced a man, who pleaded guilty in the 2022 death of a pregnant St. Joseph woman, to 15 years in prison on Monday. It is the maximum sentence for the charge. Steven Ayala pleaded guilty in Dec. 2022 to driving while intoxicated and causing an accident that killed Savannah Domann, 26, and her unborn daughter, Raydyn Kay Erickson. Domann is a former resident of Hiawatha, where she attended several years of school there.
