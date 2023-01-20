Read full article on original website
Related
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas advocacy groups ask for doubling length of initial protection from abuse orders
Two representatives of the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault and two from the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence asked the House Judiciary Committee to consider extending initial protection from orders for stalking, sexual assault or human trafficking from one year to a period of not less than two years and not more than five years. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas lawmakers say it’s time to finally install Ad Astra replica statue on lawn
New legislation would promote the installation of a replica Ad Astra statue, a project that's been in the works for decades. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
In 2023 State of the State, Gov. Kelly proposes legalizing medical marijuana, cutting taxes, mental health funding
Gov. Laura Kelly (D) spoke in her 2023 State of the State address to the Kansas Legislature fresh off her re-election, focusing on bipartisanship for the upcoming legislative season and touting her accomplishments over the last four years on Tuesday. Kelly’s speech started with references to her food tax reduction...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas Senate president rails against wokeness in response to governor’s annual speech
Senate President Ty Masterson gathers with colleagues in the Senate chamber before walking to the House for Gov. Laura Kelly's State of the State speech. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Baby bassinets with alarms and locks offered as safe new way of surrendering a child in Kansas
Ottawa resident Angie Malik advocates for the legalization of baby boxes during a Monday committee meeting. (Screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Analysis: Virginia edges Florida as best state to retire
(The Center Square) – Virginia is the best state to retire in, according to a new analysis from WalletHub, edging out perennial stronghold Florida for the honor. Using a scale that compared all 50 states across 47 key indicators topped by such variables as retirement-friendless, affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life, WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez points out all those states at the head of the list share similar characteristics.
hiawathaworldonline.com
15-year sentence for man in DWI accident that killed former Hiawatha resident
A judge sentenced a man, who pleaded guilty in the 2022 death of a pregnant St. Joseph woman, to 15 years in prison on Monday. It is the maximum sentence for the charge. Steven Ayala pleaded guilty in Dec. 2022 to driving while intoxicated and causing an accident that killed Savannah Domann, 26, and her unborn daughter, Raydyn Kay Erickson. Domann is a former resident of Hiawatha, where she attended several years of school there.
Comments / 0