UPDATED: Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 1.22.23: Charlotte Flair Defends Title, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Binghamton, New York with Charlotte Flair defending her title and more. You can see results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Bayley to a no context when Damage CTRL interfered. *...
Lance Anoa’i Reveals His MLW Plans For 2023
On a recent episode of The Family Business, Lance Anoa’i answered an inquiry about his future plans for the upcoming year (per Fightful). He explained that his focus is currently on his work with MLW and the Samoan Swat Team, but that he does have an eye on his relatives in WWE. You can read a few highlights from the interview below.
Lineup For Tonight’s 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW: Legends, Title Matches & More
WWE will present the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with two title matches and several legends appearing. The lineup includes:. * United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. * RAW Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
Details On Why Segment Was Changed For Tonight’s WWE RAW
As previously reported, a segment that was set for tonight’s 30th anniversary of WWE RAW was changed. The segment was originally set to be a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with multiple generations of the Bloodline acknowledging Roman Reigns. It was later set to be ‘The Trial of Sami Zayn’ before a tribal council.
Kazuchika Okada Wants a Wrestling World Cup With NJPW, WWE, & AEW
– During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, NJPW star and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada discussed holding a type of wrestling world cup event, with multiple organizations involved. He cited how this year’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome included wrestlers from AEW (Kenny Omega) and also WWE (Karl Anderson) on the same card as the NJPW wrestlers. It was also noted that WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently wrestled in Pro Wrestling NOAH against The Great Muta. Below are some highlights (note, text is via Google Translate):
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Raw XXX
The 30th anniversary episode of Raw airs tonight, and a new report has a spoiler for the show. PWInsider has confirmed that Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia for tonight’s show. It is not currently known what Lesnar will be doing on the show, but he arrived at the Fargo...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Kurt Angle Talks DX, Street Profits Want a Title Match, More
-RAW is XXX was a fun show and did a lot of things well. Now for RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!. -THE BEAST RETURNS! To the video as Brock Lesnar returns and destroys Lashley and Theory but makes sure that Theory lands on Lashley after his F5 so that Theory gets the win and retains.
WWE News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Full Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Royal Rumble 2021 Match
– WWE’s latest Top 10 is a special episode looking at the 30 greatest Raw moments ever. You can see the video below for the episode, which is promoting tomorrow’s Raw XXX show:. – WWE has released the full match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens from the...
WWE News: Vince McMahon Not At Raw XXX, Hulk Hogan Has Microphone Issues
– Vince McMahon was not at tonight’s Raw XXX, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that there was “no sign” of the reinstalled Chairman of the Board at Monday’s show. – Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart kicked off Raw and during their intro, Hogan’s microphone...
Cash Wheeler Tweets About FTR’s “Biggest Downfall” During WWE Main Roster Run
Cash Wheeler recently reacted to a social media post with a bit of his own analysis on FTR’s performance as part of the main WWE roster. When a fan posted a series of media items featuring FTR’s fight against Shinsuke Nakamura and KENTA, Wheeler cited the point where his jaw took a hit that sidelined him for two months and explained that the enforced hiatus set the pair back:
PROGRESS Wrestling Co-Owner Explains Why Promotion Is Leaving WWE Network
In an interview with PWMania, PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best spoke about the end of the promotion on the WWE Network. The announcement that PROGRESS was leaving was made last week. Here are highlights:. On what caused a change in the PROGRESS-WWE relationship: “In very pure terms, our contract with...
Pantoja’s Top 100 Matches Of 2022 (#100-91)
The time has arrived for my Top 100 Matches of 2022. This is my eighth year of compiling this list. Of note, I had more work to do away from wrestling this year so some of these write-ups aren’t new and just slightly edited from my original reviews. I also only included WWE, NJPW, and AEW/ROH. I started getting into Stardom this year but hand’t seen the year-end Dream Queendom show or about half of the 5Star Grand Prix at the time of making this list so they aren’t included..
WWE Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Authors of Pain
WWE has reportedly talked about bringing the Authors of Pain back into the company. According to Fightful Select, Akam and Rezar have been discussed internally in regard to a potential return to the company. The AOP were big parts of the NXT roster before arriving on Raw, and were released...
WWE News: Valhalla Praises WWE For Giving Her Moments With Her Son, More WWF Superstars Added To Peacock, Latest UpUpDownDown Video
– In a post on Twitter, Valhalla praised WWE for the respect they show to working mothers on their roster, and giving her memorable moments with her son. She wrote: “@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother. Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH”
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Night Eight Results: Eight-Man Tag Main Event, More
Dragon Gate held the eighth night of his Open The New Year Gate tour on Saturday in Kobe, Japan and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show, courtesy of Cagematch):. * Dragon Dia, Dragon Kid, Naruki Doi & YAMATO def. Z-Brats, Strong Machine F...
First Hour of Raw XXX Will Be Ad-Free, Updated Card
Tonight’s special 30th anniversary episode of Raw will air its first hour commercial-free, and the lineup has been updated. WWE posted a video with Byron Saxton announcing that the first hour will air without ads, and that the Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley match for the US Championship will now be a No Disqualification bout.
Tetsuya Naito Announced as Keiji Mutoh’s Last Opponent in Upcoming Retirement Match
– During today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 event, Keiji Mutoh appeared after Tetsuya Naito defeated Kongo’s Kenoh in the main event. Mutoh entered the ring and grabbed the microphone, challenging Naito to be his final opponent in his scheduled retirement match at the Tokyo Dome. Naito...
Konnan Says He Hasn’t Talked With Triple H About AAA-WWE Relationship But There Is Interest
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan spoke about a relationship between AAA and WWE, noting there’s interest but he hasn’t talked to Triple H about it. Here are highlights:. On AAA working with WWE: “No. I’ve never talked to Hunter personally, but through other channels. There’s been...
