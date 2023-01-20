ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, SC

South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct, law enforcement says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
GREAT FALLS, S.C. — The police chief of Great Falls, South Carolina, is facing charges of misconduct while in office, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Warrants in the case allege that Police Chief Jeremy Vinson failed to perform his duty as chief following a hit-and-run crash investigated by the Great Falls Police Department in December of 2021.

The warrant says Vinson negotiated and disposed of the case in Great Falls Municipal Court without the proper authority. He then failed to notify the victims of the negotiations and that their case was dropped, law enforcement said.

After failing to perform his duties, law enforcement said Vinson made false statements to SLED and altered reports to show he attempted to contact the victims before the case was disposed.

Vinson was charged by SLED on Friday and booked into the Chester County Detention Center.

