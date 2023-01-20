Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Report: WWE Makes Change To Sami Zayn Segment
A major change to WWE’s 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW is in the works, as PWInsider.com is reporting that instead of the Bloodline’s previously announced acknowledgment ceremony, Sami Zayn will instead be put on trial for his mistakes on Friday Night SmackDown. The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony,...
msn.com
WWE Reportedly Sold To Saudi Arabia's Private Investment Fund Hours After Vince McMahon Takes Helm
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE) has reportedly been sold to Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. What Happened: The purchase means that the WWE will no longer be a publicly traded company, reported Fox News. The development takes hours after the company said that Stephanie McMahon had resigned and its...
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE CEO Nick Khan On The McMahons: “Family is Complicated”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has weighed in on the relationships between the McMahons by stating that “family is complicated” and so is business. Last July, Vince McMahon retired from WWE due to allegations of misconduct with female employees, resulting in millions being paid out in NDAs. It was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
wrestletalk.com
Wild Brawl Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center (Video)
A wild brawl has broke out at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. The two men have been engaged in a rivalry that has been heating up week...
stillrealtous.com
Details On Plans For The Pitch Black Match At The WWE Royal Rumble
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event last year, but he has yet to wrestle a match on TV. However, that’s all going to change next week when Wyatt faces LA Knight in the first ever Pitch Black match. Fightful Select is reporting that...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rob Van Dam Talks WWE’s ECW Brand, Vince McMahon, & His In-Ring Performance
During a recent appearance on “The Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, Rob Van Dam discussed multiple topics, including WWE’s reformation of ECW, Vince McMahon’s character during that time period, his in-ring style, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. RVD...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Confirms Major Change To Raw 30
Soon Monday Night Raw will be celebrating its 30 anniversary and WWE was originally advertising a Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony for the big event. It was recently reported that the company dropped those plans and instead will be holding a Tribal Court for Sami Zayn following the events that took place on SmackDown last week. WWE has now confirmed the change with the following announcement:
wrestlinginc.com
How Long WWE Has Reportedly Known The Rock's WrestleMania 39 Status
It was recently reported that The Rock would not be competing at WrestleMania 39 this year, and despite conflicting reports about his status over recent months, WWE has been aware of this opinion for months according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." While the company did have...
webisjericho.com
Why WWE Dropped The Bloodline’s Acknowledgment Ceremony From Raw Revealed
On last week’s Raw, WWE announced an Acknowledgment Ceremony for Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, which would see Samoan family members from the past in attendance. However, seemingly out of nowhere, WWE announced on social media that this was off, and instead, it would be the Trial of Sami Zayn, which, truth be told, does sound more entertaining.
411mania.com
WWE News: Vince McMahon Not At Raw XXX, Hulk Hogan Has Microphone Issues
– Vince McMahon was not at tonight’s Raw XXX, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that there was “no sign” of the reinstalled Chairman of the Board at Monday’s show. – Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart kicked off Raw and during their intro, Hogan’s microphone...
Wrestle Zone
Report: WWE Has Approached Steve Austin For A Match With Roman Reigns
WWE has reportedly pitched a major match that would pit the company’s top star against a WWE Hall of Famer. Read on if you wish to be spoiled about potential plans for WrestleMania 39. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that, amid rumors that The Rock might not...
411mania.com
WWE News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Full Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Royal Rumble 2021 Match
– WWE’s latest Top 10 is a special episode looking at the 30 greatest Raw moments ever. You can see the video below for the episode, which is promoting tomorrow’s Raw XXX show:. – WWE has released the full match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens from the...
411mania.com
Kazuchika Okada Wants a Wrestling World Cup With NJPW, WWE, & AEW
– During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, NJPW star and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada discussed holding a type of wrestling world cup event, with multiple organizations involved. He cited how this year’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome included wrestlers from AEW (Kenny Omega) and also WWE (Karl Anderson) on the same card as the NJPW wrestlers. It was also noted that WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently wrestled in Pro Wrestling NOAH against The Great Muta. Below are some highlights (note, text is via Google Translate):
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Discredits Claims Of Tension Between Triple H & Vince McMahon
Since Vince McMahon’s return in early January 2023, there have been rumors of tension between Triple H and the Executive Chair of the Board. Between challenging rumors that Vince McMahon may be making an imminent return to television, addressing the resignation of former Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and talking about the ‘threat’ of AEW, WWE CEO Nick Khan has had a lot to discuss in recent weeks.
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Khan Comments On Stephanie And Shane McMahon's WWE Exits
Stephanie McMahon announced she was once again done with the WWE this past week, making way for Nick Khan to become the sole CEO of the company and for her father Vince to return to his role as WWE's Executive Chairman of the Board. The news of Stephanie's exit comes after she's had an up-and-down relationship with the company over the last year, taking a leave of absence in June to then quickly coming back once her father abruptly retired in July.
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Khan Disputes Rumors About Triple H And Vince McMahon
With Vince McMahon returning to power in WWE as the Executive Chairman of the Board, many fans have questioned what his true intentions are when it comes to the company. Since returning, McMahon has confirmed his desire to sell WWE to an outside entity — with corporate behemoths such as Amazon and Disney reportedly showing interest — however, the sale process is still in its early days.
