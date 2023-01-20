Read full article on original website
Oregon launches abortion hotline offering free legal advice
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is launching a new abortion hotline offering free legal advice to callers, moving to further defend abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer and eliminated federal protections for the procedure. The state’s Department of Justice announced the initiative...
Walz announces health, safety budget proposals
(KSTP) – Gov. Tim Walz has unveiled his proposed state budget regarding public safety and health. According to Walz’s office, his latest proposal includes $22 million for expanding access to non-narcotic pain management services, a $100 million investment for housing, a $1 million for firefighter training and education, $300 million for public safety aid that would be provided to cities, counties and tribal governments, as well as $4.5 million up front and $1.5 million in grants to help agencies buy body cameras.
Gov. Walz issues flags to be flown at half-staff for CA shooting victims
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that all state buildings will have flags flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Monterey Park shooting. This will take effect immediately and last until sunset on Thursday. Wals says “Gun violence has no place in our society....
At least 4 killed in Northern California agricultural area
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — At least four people were fatally shot Monday in a Northern California agricultural area and a man suspected in the killings is in custody, authorities and local lawmakers said. California state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents the area, said at least four people...
Missouri man gets life sentence for Illinois officer’s death
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A Missouri man was sentenced to life plus 13 years in prison on Monday for a first-degree murder conviction for the death of an Illinois officer who had tried to stop the man from fleeing police. Pierce, also 24, was part of a team of...
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
Bitter cold continues in Southwest into next week, NV to NM
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Unusually cold weather is expected to continue across most of the Southwest into next week from the Sierra to New Mexico, the National Weather Service said late Saturday. Lows well-below zero Fahrenheit (-18 Celsius) are forecast in parts of Nevada and Arizona, and more snow...
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
Income tax filing season kicks off Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns on Monday. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will also begin accepting federal income tax returns. Taxpayers will have until Tuesday, Apr. 18 to file and pay state and federal income taxes. The IRS has offered...
Minor snow Tuesday night into Wednesday
A larger storm system passing to our south will avoid Minnesota and much of Iowa. But a ripple of energy in the flow on the northern side. The result of this will be flurries and periodic light snow showers. Over about a 36 hour window from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening, these snow showers will provide a bit more bark than actual bite. Only around 1″ of snow is expected.
