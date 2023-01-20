ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville notes: Gabby “Build[s] a Boat” + Cody sells out

Eleven of Cody Johnson‘s 2023 shows are already sold out, including all of January’s shows. Newcomer Conner Smith launches his headlining If I Went to College Tour February 9 in Rosemont, Illinois, with Mackenzie Carpenter and Jonathan Hutcherson. Presales start Tuesday, January 24, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday, January 27.
Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday

Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley.
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich

Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology

Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
Restaurant on Broadway closes after fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway on Saturday morning, Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Merchants on Broadway catches fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury selection in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse is set to begin on Monday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Saint Thomas Ascension West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was shot...
Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied

FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Man injured in KY explosion released...
News in Clarksville: Murder trial, convention center, water restrictions and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Campbell double murder trial: 6 takeaways from testimony: Witnesses in this week’s trial for 66-year-old William Roger Campbell, charged with the deaths of his elderly adoptive parents, ranged from police detectives to a horologist – a clock specialist. READ MORE.
