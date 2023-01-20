Read full article on original website
ODP Bags California Statewide Mandatory PC Goods Contract
ODP Business Solutions, LLC, an operating company of ODP Corp ODP, will be servicing one of the California mandatory Statewide Contracts for PC Goods. The initial contract term will be for three years, with options for two additional one-year extensions. The financial terms were not disclosed. The company will supply...
Tesla Cybertruck Production Approaches: Casting Molds Being Delivered To Texas
After a 9,000-ton gigapress being constructed at Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Texas factory was spotted, excitement began building for the start of Cybertruck production. While CEO Elon Musk was silent on the topic for several months, fans eagerly awaited to hear more about specs, pricing and first delivery dates. What Happened:...
There Are Currently 5 Gangs That Are Trying To Take Over Idaho
While Idaho is as a whole is relatively a safe place (and for the most part, always has been), there are still violent crimes taking place in the Gem State. We all know about the horrific quadruple murder at the University of Idaho and of course, the sick and sadistic Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
edgewood.news
Governor’s budget recommendation is largest in state history
Amid an unprecedented fiscal windfall for the state, the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration released the FY24 Executive Budget Recommendation from the governor today, totaling $9.4B in recurring spending, an 11.9% increase from the last fiscal year. The recommendation will maintain reserves at 34.9%, while increasing investments in priority areas like housing and homelessness, health care and behavioral health, education and child well-being, public safety, and economic development and tax rebates.
New York Gov Hochul Faces Criticism From Big Tobacco Over 'Double Standard,' Cannabis Vs Cigarettes
New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her 2023 state of the state address last week announcing her plans for improving the Empire State. Shortly thereafter, some of them were criticized. Among those who are unhappy with one at least one of the Governor's proposals is the tobacco industry, which takes...
Benzinga
Southwest Tennessee Community College Selected to Participate in National Cyber Skills for All Initiative
Southwest Tennessee Community College was recently selected as one of 14 community colleges across the nation to participate in the Cyber Skills for All: Community Colleges Lead the Way Initiative, made possible by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) and a $20,000 grant award from the Microsoft Foundation. Memphis,...
nwsportsmanmag.com
SW WA Steelhead Scale-sampling Project Needs Angler Volunteers
Calling all citizen-science steelheaders. WDFW is looking for anglers to help collect scales off winter-runs they catch on a number of Southwest Washington rivers this season “for the purpose of assessing age composition” of the fish. The agency says that it can’t collect enough samples off carcasses during...
California Democrat Khanna Thinks US Won't Default But Says Team Biden Might Have To Take 'Unilateral' Steps
California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) has reportedly said the U.S. will not default on its debt but the Biden administration might have to act unilaterally to stave off the crisis. “The question is whether it’s going to come to unilateral action by the executive branch,” Khanna told Bloomberg News....
Benzinga
