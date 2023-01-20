ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 20, 2023

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQJwU_0kLxlTWt00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emotA_0kLxlTWt00
MEI, GUILLERMO
DOB: 39 YO
Height: 5’8 Weight: 240 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
MONTES, GUSTAVO
DOB: 31 YO
Height: 5’5 Weight: 145 LBS
MUNOZ, EDUARDO JESUS
DOB: 41 YO
Height: 6’2 Weight: 220 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: HAZEL
SOMERS, ELIAS ALEJANDRO
DOB: 29 YO
Height: 5’6 Weight: 160 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
VILLAGRANA, SANDRA IRENE
DOB: 53 YO
Height: 5’6 Weight: 175 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
Carter, Johnnie Lee B/M
Age: 33 5’10” 245 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
Fernandez, Michael H/M
Age: 55 5’10” 185 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
Gerber, Phillip Theodore W/M
Age: 39 5’08” 230 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
Granados, Giovanni H/M
Age: 18 5’09” 160 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
Sandoval, Wendy Ivette H/F
Age: 31
5’03” 230 lbs. Black Hair Brown Eyes

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso .

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso .

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police investigate shooting in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police were seen investigating a shooting in the Sunfire Village Plaza in far east El Paso early Monday morning. Police officers discovered bullet casings in the parking lot, according to police dispatch. The call came in just before 3 a.m. from a residence on...
EL PASO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crime of Week: 2 men rob Downtown clothing store at gunpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers are looking for your help in finding two men who held up a Downtown clothing store at gunpoint. It’s this week’s Crime of the Week. On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:26 P.M., two men walked into the Star Western Wear, at 112 E. Overland, […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police presence near Cielo Vista drive in east El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — We are getting reports of a police presence near east El Paso between the streets Cielo Vista and Devonshire Drive. Our crews on scene saw two police units blocking the streets with tape and police units. Avoid the area if possible. There is very...
EL PASO, TX
US105

El Paso Couple Vanishes In 1957, 66 Years Later, Still No Answers

They were gone in an instant and, nearly 70 years later, there's still no solid explanation. Mysteries come and go but, after 66 years, only one new bit of information has come to light regarding the weird and sudden disappearance of the affluent and seemingly happy couple. According to statements...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County moves forward with effort to spur space industry in West Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Commissioners Court earlier this month approved the legal documents that will allow it to form a spaceport development corporation in West Texas. The spaceport development corporation is expected to further synergize the aerospace research, manufacturing and space flight activity that is fast becoming an economic hallmark of […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Police investigate Homicide outside of East El Paso Bar

UPDATE: Investigators said a 47-year-old man got into an altercation outside the bar, and he was shot. Police said he later died at the hospital. Police officials originally said the shooting took place at the bar, they now tell ABC-7 it occurred outside the bar. Authorities said the call came...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?

There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Accused El Paso Walmart gunman will plead guilty to federal charges

EL PASO, Texas (El Paso Matters) — The man accused of murdering 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges, his attorneys said in a court filing on Saturday. The announcement comes four days after the Justice Department announced that it would not seek the death penalty in […]
EL PASO, TX
Q92

Unexplainable Van Lands On Top of Cars in Texas Mall Parking Lot

An almost unexplainable bizarre car accident in El Paso left witnesses confused and astonished. A strange scene left witnesses confused after passing by a bizarre car accident in the middle of a mall parking lot in El Paso, Texas. This wreck was anything but ordinary. A blue Honda van had somehow landed on top of a Nissan Rogue and Hyundai Accent.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen set for this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Officials tell KTSM that services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy