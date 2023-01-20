Read full article on original website
Mike Trout reveals what it will take to keep Shohei Ohtani with Angels
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two superstar players on a consistently mediocre Los Angeles Angels team, and with Ohtani headed for free agency in 2023, Trout will be looking to keep the Japanese phenom in California long-term. Trout joined Chris Mad Dog Russo and the High Heat podcast on...
UPDATE: Royals acquire 2 pitchers from Twins for Taylor
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Sisk has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City’s Major...
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Jake Mauer, father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66
Donald Charles "Jake" Mauer, the man responsible for gifting the baseball world with Joe, Jake III. and Billy Mauer, died Jan. 17 at the age of 66. Mauer passed away peacefully at his home in Braham, Minnesota, according to his obituary. He had been battling lung cancer and Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.
Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move
Longtime Atlanta Braves broadcaster Chip Caray is reportedly leaving Atlanta for a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals, per David O’Brien of The Athletic. In addition to reporting on the news, O’Brien revealed some insight into Caray’s decision. “Chip Caray is leaving the Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, […] The post Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Around The AL Central: Twins And Royals Make Big Acquisitions
The Minnesota Twins trade for Pablo Lopez and the Kansas City Royals sign Aroldis Chapman.
5 Cuts the Vikings Can Make to Create Massive Cap Space
The Minnesota Vikings offseason is officially underway after their loss in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. One of the biggest topics of discussion for Minnesota, as has been for multiple years now, is their salary cap. Currently, the Vikings are over the projected 2023 salary cap...
RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed
The Cincinnati Reds have been mentioned as a potential landing destination for Trevor Bauer after the Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from the pitcher. Bauer, who won the NL Cy Young award with Cincinnati during the 2020 campaign, would benefit from playing in a smaller market upon his initial return from suspension. However, the Reds […] The post RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell
Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
This Booger Is Not Pleased with the Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles gashed the New York Giants on Saturday night 38-7 — a familiar score from bad Vikings lore — enabling a flood of anti-Vikings sentiments to hit social media. The Giants disposed of the Vikings in the Wildcard Round last Sunday, 31-24, thanks to a porous...
Minnesota Vikings looking to add rising star to the team
The Minnesota Vikings first big move of the offseason so far is firing Ed Donatell from his position. Leaving the Defensive Coordinator position open following a tumultuous year on the side of the ball. Wasting no time at all, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell are looking...
Minnesota Vikings could look at second chance to acquire star
The Minnesota Vikings fielded the fifth best passing offense in the league in 2022. Largely in part due to the record setting play from All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Now it looks like Jefferson and Vikings reps are going to begin negotiating a contract negotiation, now that he’s eligible for one after finishing his third season. Likely ending up with Jefferson as the highest paid receiver in the league.
Twins bolster outfield in blockbuster trade with Royals
The Minnesota Twins have made another bold offseason move, trading for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor. The Twins will look for Taylor to bolster the team’s outfield as Minnesota attempts to make a postseason run. Taylor being dealt to the Twins was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel. Minnesota will […] The post Twins bolster outfield in blockbuster trade with Royals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings Named Possible Trade Destination For Trey Lance
The Minnesota Vikings played close games throughout the 2022 season. They went 13-4 in the regular season, going 11-0 in one-score games. Their success in hotly contested games ran out at the worst time as the Vikings lost during Super Wild Card Weekend to the New York Giants, 31-24. It...
Rumor: Yankees’ stance on futures of Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, revealed
The New York Yankees may not be done just yet in making moves over the ongoing offseason. On Sunday, USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale provided updates on multiple offseason-related matters, including on just where the Yankees stand on the futures of Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson. Nightengale noted that the reigning AL East champions continue […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ stance on futures of Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pablo Lopez’s Johan Santana reason for excitement about joining Twins after trade
Pablo Lopez is ready to play for a potential Minnesota Twins contending team in 2023 after being traded from the Miami Marlins. But he’s also excited for a specific Johan Santana-based reason, per the Minnesota Twins Twitter account. “Every Venezuelan kid grew up a Johan Santana fan, I have vivid memories of watching him as […] The post Pablo Lopez’s Johan Santana reason for excitement about joining Twins after trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals’ riskiest MLB offseason move
The St. Louis Cardinals didn’t get the result they were expecting in the 2022 MLB Playoffs, but it’s hard to not be excited about what this team has done over the past few months. After crashing out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round for the third straight season, St. Louis has been hard […] The post Cardinals’ riskiest MLB offseason move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji reaction to ongoing Suns’ Bucks, Heat trade rumors
Jae Crowder is still on the Phoenix Suns. Despite not playing in 2022-2023 up to this point, the forward has yet to be traded. But he’s been linked to teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. And with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, Crowder is wondering what his future has […] The post Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji reaction to ongoing Suns’ Bucks, Heat trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Dodgers insider names Cardinals OF as ‘intriguing’ trade candidate
The Los Angeles Dodgers were tabbed as a potential landing spot for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds in MLB rumors, though the market for Reynolds seems to have quieted down in recent weeks, with many putting the likelihood of a Pirates trade at less than 50 percent at the moment, given their lofty asking price. […] The post Rumor: Dodgers insider names Cardinals OF as ‘intriguing’ trade candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers make MLB free agency move, add key bullpen depth
The Los Angeles Dodgers made an under the radar MLB free agency move on Saturday. The Dodgers and RHP Tyler Cyr reportedly agreed to terms on a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training, per Fabian Ardaya. Cyr isn’t a high-profile name by any means. But the Dodgers’ ability to help pitchers emerge […] The post Dodgers make MLB free agency move, add key bullpen depth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
