3d ago

We are paying cops to do traffic for a fast food place??? Really? All the crime in town and this is it. ??

103.7 The Hawk

Top 10 Things Billings Said About Chick-fil-A on Opening Day

Can you believe it? The day is finally here! The community of Billings can finally get their mitts on "The Lord's Chicken"!. Back at MetraPark, when Chick-fil-A welcomed everyone to try a sandwich, I'll say I enjoyed it. For fast-food chicken, it was pretty spot on. Great price (free) too! Has that changed now that they are under pressure and serving hundreds a day? Or did the community at large say "yeah, right" and skip by the big day?
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

The Rims of Billings

The Rimrocks, also known as the “Rims,” are a unique geological formation located in Billings, Montana. The Rimrocks are a series of cliffs that rise dramatically from the surrounding prairie, creating a stunning natural landmark that can be seen from miles away. These cliffs are made of sandstone...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Event Venue Turned Community Center in Billings Has A New Name

The Billings Shriners Auditorium on Broadwater was sold last year to the Native American Development Corporation. Since the sale, the NADC has been hard at work repairing the property and upgrading it, as well as refining plans to house existing programs in the community. However, a newly announced change today starts the ball rolling quicker.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Ice Ice Baby! 90’s jams at MetraPark

Headliner Marketing and the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark are excited to announce “MY 90’S PLAYLIST” Concert It’s a 90’s Nostalgia featuring some of your favorite 90’s acts, Headline by Vanilla Ice. Supporting Vanilla Ice for the Billings Show is None other than The...
BILLINGS, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Billings police search for missing teenage girl

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings man arrested for firing several rounds in the air

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police arrested a man who fired several rounds in the air. The incident happened near Phyllis and Monad Rd. According to the Billings Police Department (BPD), when officers located the man, he refused commands and “less lethal” means were used to arrest him. BPD...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Power Talks: ABC FOX VP/GM Steve Eaton talks candidly with Rep. Matt Rosendale

Both men are passionate about their perspective businesses with a highly skilled and informed view of both media and politics. They instantly had rapport and got down to talking about what is important for them and the people of Montana. “The community’s success is, in turn, my success. We’re working together to ensure a strong economy and the growth of Billings,” said Eaton.
