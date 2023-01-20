ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

thelevisalazer.com

RICE TO REPLACE PRESTON ON LAWRENCE CO. BOE, FLETCHER SAYS

LOUISA, KY. — The vacant seat on the Lawrence County, Ky. Board of Education will be filled by Susie Rice, a Louisa resident entering her first stint in local politics. If the Board approves, she will serve the remainder of the term. School chief Dr. Rob Fletcher said today...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Civil Cases, Deeds and Marriages for the week of Jan 16-20

Lawrence County Civil Cases for the week of Jan 16-20 1-C-00159 CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL INC,, VS. SWEENEY, CHRISTOPHER. 22-C-00003 CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL, INC, VS. ROMANS, SAMANTHA M. (MOTION HOUR) 22-C-00155 LVNV FUNDING LLC VS. COPLEY, ANDREA. (MOTION HOUR) 22-C-00157 LVNV FUNDING LLC VS. CHILDERS, MELISSA. (MOTION HOUR) 22-C-00165 FIRST FINANCIAL...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Floyd County Schools increasing security Monday following threat

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Floyd County Schools announced there will be increased police presence throughout the district on Monday following a non-credible threat. Floyd County Schools said it was made aware of a social media post containing a threat to Betsy Lane High School. School officials said the Floyd County...
wymt.com

Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - My Sister’s Closet, a consignment boutique, officially opened to the public on Saturday. As a consignment boutique, the store can partner with anyone that wants to sell an item. If it is sold before 90 days, earnings are split 50/50 between the person and the store.
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia hospital receiving backlash after reinstating mask requirement

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital is facing backlash after reinstating their mask requirement. According to the hospital, the policy was reinstated following CDC guidelines that show high levels of community spread of COVID-19. The protocol says that hospital patients, staff and visitors are required to wear their mask inside the hospital. Hospital officials […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

US Route 119 in West Virginia open after 3-vehicle crash

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a three-vehicle crash caused by icy roads temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Route 119 Sunday morning. The crash was in the Julian, West Virginia, area on a Route 119 bridge near Holstein Road, according to DVFD. Fire officials say traffic was controlled down […]
JULIAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 dead in crash in Pike County, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)– Two people are dead after a vehicle collision in Pike County, Kentucky on Jan. 9, according to the Pikeville Post of the Kentucky State Police. The crash happened on State Highway 194 E at 4:27 p.m. Troopers discovered Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, of Phelps who attempted to turn onto the highway from US […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Human trafficking charge tops Lawrence County indictments

LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 21 indictments Thursday. • Govindlal Patel, 62, of Louisa, charged with third-degree sexual abuse and criminal attempt/human trafficking for allegedly subjecting another person to attempting to subject another individual to engage in forced services or commercial sexual activity through the use of fraud or coercion on June 21, 2022.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Golden Alert issued for elderly Pikeville, Ky. man

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Authorities in Kentucky have issued a Golden Alert for an elderly man reported missing from Pike County. Charles Douglas Coleman, 79, was last seen about 2 p.m. traveling along Route 460 near Elkhorn City, according to a news release from Pike County Community Management.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

40th St. in Nitro, West Virginia reopens after crash

UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – Kanawha County dispatchers say 40th St. in Nitro has reopened following a rollover crash this afternoon. NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A roadway in the Nitro area is shut down after a vehicle rollover on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Nitro Fire Department, 40th St. will be closed until around 4 […]
NITRO, WV

