thelevisalazer.com
RICE TO REPLACE PRESTON ON LAWRENCE CO. BOE, FLETCHER SAYS
LOUISA, KY. — The vacant seat on the Lawrence County, Ky. Board of Education will be filled by Susie Rice, a Louisa resident entering her first stint in local politics. If the Board approves, she will serve the remainder of the term. School chief Dr. Rob Fletcher said today...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Civil Cases, Deeds and Marriages for the week of Jan 16-20
Lawrence County Civil Cases for the week of Jan 16-20 1-C-00159 CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL INC,, VS. SWEENEY, CHRISTOPHER. 22-C-00003 CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL, INC, VS. ROMANS, SAMANTHA M. (MOTION HOUR) 22-C-00155 LVNV FUNDING LLC VS. COPLEY, ANDREA. (MOTION HOUR) 22-C-00157 LVNV FUNDING LLC VS. CHILDERS, MELISSA. (MOTION HOUR) 22-C-00165 FIRST FINANCIAL...
US Rte. 119 bridge closed for overnight repairs in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia 511 says a portion of U.S. Rte. 119 in Mingo County is closed for overnight bridge replacement. The northbound and southbound lanes are closed between mile markers 12.7 and 12.75 from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., WV 511 says. A mile marker map for […]
Fire burns down abandoned structure in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers. Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, according to Tyler […]
wymt.com
100-year-old Pike County building, former general store reopening under new name
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Wolfpit community of Pike County, one building has been occupied in one way or another since the 1920s. Formerly a YMCA, bowling alley, movie theater and general store. Now, the grandson of the previous owners is reopening the building to the public under a new name and is doing new business.
West Virginia Veteran’s gravesite damaged: ‘I paid for him to rest here in peace’
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman in Logan County is heartbroken after she said her husband’s grave was damaged earlier this week by cemetery workers. Gloria “June” Ferguson said her husband, James Ferguson, who served in the Vietnam War, has been buried at Highland Memory Gardens in Chapmanville for eight years. When she came […]
WSAZ
Floyd County Schools increasing security Monday following threat
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Floyd County Schools announced there will be increased police presence throughout the district on Monday following a non-credible threat. Floyd County Schools said it was made aware of a social media post containing a threat to Betsy Lane High School. School officials said the Floyd County...
West Virginia road reopened after mobile home got stuck in street
UPDATE (3:15 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): Low Gap Road in Boone County is reopened at this time. UPDATE (1:45 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): As of 1:40 p.m., the Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a mobile home still blocks Low Gap Road (Boone Co. Rte. 16) in West Virginia. Drivers should avoid the area if […]
wymt.com
Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - My Sister’s Closet, a consignment boutique, officially opened to the public on Saturday. As a consignment boutique, the store can partner with anyone that wants to sell an item. If it is sold before 90 days, earnings are split 50/50 between the person and the store.
West Virginia hospital receiving backlash after reinstating mask requirement
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital is facing backlash after reinstating their mask requirement. According to the hospital, the policy was reinstated following CDC guidelines that show high levels of community spread of COVID-19. The protocol says that hospital patients, staff and visitors are required to wear their mask inside the hospital. Hospital officials […]
US Route 119 in West Virginia open after 3-vehicle crash
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a three-vehicle crash caused by icy roads temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Route 119 Sunday morning. The crash was in the Julian, West Virginia, area on a Route 119 bridge near Holstein Road, according to DVFD. Fire officials say traffic was controlled down […]
2 dead in crash in Pike County, Kentucky
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)– Two people are dead after a vehicle collision in Pike County, Kentucky on Jan. 9, according to the Pikeville Post of the Kentucky State Police. The crash happened on State Highway 194 E at 4:27 p.m. Troopers discovered Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, of Phelps who attempted to turn onto the highway from US […]
Kentucky man to serve 10-year prison sentence in West Virginia for gun crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Kentucky man was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison for having three firearms while being a felon. According to court documents, on May 19, 2022, Trevor Dean Williams, 36, of Ashland, Kentucky, was at his Huntington home when officers responded after a home alarm system alerted 911. Authorities […]
thebigsandynews.com
Human trafficking charge tops Lawrence County indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 21 indictments Thursday. • Govindlal Patel, 62, of Louisa, charged with third-degree sexual abuse and criminal attempt/human trafficking for allegedly subjecting another person to attempting to subject another individual to engage in forced services or commercial sexual activity through the use of fraud or coercion on June 21, 2022.
wchstv.com
Golden Alert issued for elderly Pikeville, Ky. man
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Authorities in Kentucky have issued a Golden Alert for an elderly man reported missing from Pike County. Charles Douglas Coleman, 79, was last seen about 2 p.m. traveling along Route 460 near Elkhorn City, according to a news release from Pike County Community Management.
40th St. in Nitro, West Virginia reopens after crash
UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – Kanawha County dispatchers say 40th St. in Nitro has reopened following a rollover crash this afternoon. NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A roadway in the Nitro area is shut down after a vehicle rollover on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Nitro Fire Department, 40th St. will be closed until around 4 […]
WSAZ
Ironton restaurant owners reopen after having to close their doors
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Running a restaurant that’s also a small business is a labor of love. Cody Wise owns Wise Guys in Ironton and he says he got the place on a whim in late 2019. “I literally took like $500 to Sam’s Club and just started cooking...
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
wymt.com
EKY sheriff’s office finds three residents from assisted living facility with new technology
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky sheriff said his office was able to find three missing people on Thursday thanks to new technology his office received. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said his office wanted to use drone technology since his first term in office. He said in...
Huntington woman found dead after Kentucky police chase
The Kentucky State Police are handling an investigation following a police pursuit that peaked around mile marker 45.
