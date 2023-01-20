Read full article on original website
Fort Drum soldiers potentially deploying to Europe
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers stationed at Fort Drum may be deployed to Europe in the near future, according to a press release from the Department of the Army. Elements from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division and the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters are being prepared for potential deployment, the Department said […]
3 North Country villages awarded NY Forward funding
NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three North Country locations have been announced as the North Country region winners of the first round of the $100 million NY Forward program. Governor Hochul announced on Monday that the villages of Cape Vincent, Lyons Falls and Waddington will receive funding to support the development and implementation of revitalization plans for their downtowns.
Jan. 29: Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast in Canton
The Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast will be held on Sunday, January 29 at St. Mary’s Parish Center Gym in Canton. The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The menu includes pancakes (gluten free available), eggs, sausage, toast, fresh fruit and beverages. The cost is $7...
Cornhole brings the community together to help one of their own battle cancer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What started as a backyard cornhole game with friends has now turned into a team that is helping to change lives in the community. The Black River Baggers held a benefit tournament at the Best Western on Watertown’s Washington Street Saturday for Glen Ritz, one of the founding members of the group who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of bone cancer.
A plan to save a piece of Gouverneur history
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - “Before you know, cars got more prevalent and everything else, this was how people got to Watertown, got north. It’s part of our culture. It’s part of our history.”. Gouverneur Town Supervisor David Spilman Jr. and Village Mayor Ron McDougall are putting...
Shot fired on Winslow Street, Watertown Police investigate
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are no injuries to report after a gun was fired on Winslow Street in Watertown Saturday afternoon. A portion of Winslow Street from Washington to Franklin Streets was taped off as local authorities investigated what happened. Watertown Police Detective Sergeant Joe Qiaquinto says one...
Town of Watertown water district is for sale, met with hesitancy by the town
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For sale is a water district now privately owned, with that person hoping the Town of Watertown will take it over. The water district serves 118 homes in the Town of Watertown, and it’s owner, James Lettiere, has offered the 60-year old system to the town for $500,000. Why? Well he says he’s getting older and wants the town to adequately maintain the system. “This is sincere. I just think it’s best if the people had it,” said Lettiere.
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:06 A.M. Herkimer County Community College: Opening @ 11:00 A.M. Holland Patent CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES. Poland CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Remsen CSD: 2-hour-delay. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
Brooklyn man facing several charges following Potsdam police chase
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Brooklyn man was arrested on Monday following an attempted traffic stop that led to a foot chase in Potsdam, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Lawrence Avenue in...
State Police: North Country resident accused in Jefferson County shoplifting case
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. Sobek, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). Sobek was officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
Trailer home in Hannawa Falls sees extensive damage from early morning blaze
HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - An early morning fire near Hannawa Falls leaves extensive damage to a trailer home. Hannawa Falls Fire Chief Dereck Sagriff says their department was dispatched to 161 Butternut Ridge Road just before 2 AM for a reported structure fire. Upon arriving on scene, Sagriff...
St. Lawrence County man accused of stealing vehicle
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Richville man is accused in a vehicle theft. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say while they were investigating a crash on the Rock Hollow Road in the town of Hermon on Saturday, they charged 35-year-old Jeffrey Bogrette with third-degree grand larceny. Deputies say...
Major Retailer Closing Last Central New York Store After Nearly 50 Years
It's the end of an era. A major retailer is closing its last store in Central New York after nearly 50 years in business. JC Penney is closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.
Two Oneida County officials receive Republican Committee endorsement
UTICA- Two Oneida County officials have received endorsement via the county’s Republican Committee. This development is according to the latest from WKTV. The County’s Executive, Anthony Picente, has been at the helm since 2007 and plans to seek a 5th term this fall, he announced Friday. In addition,...
Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory
For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
Richville man arrested in connection to stolen vehicle investigation in Hermon
HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Richville man was arrested in Hermon on Saturday following an investigation into an accident, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said that during their investigation of an accident on Rock Hollow Road in the Town of Hermon, 35-year-old...
Arrests made in Winslow Street shooting incident
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting incident in the City of Watertown on Saturday. Watertown City Police arrested 21-year-old Charles Woodrum in the 300 block of Winslow Street around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. According to court documents, Woodrum fired one round of a 9 millimeter handgun at Patrick L Collins the second, during an argument.
