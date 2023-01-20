Read full article on original website
Matthews leaders to discuss Entertainment District
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners will talk about developing the Entertainment District during a special meeting today at 5:30 p.m. Following at 6 p.m., members will hear presentations about the Matthews Veterans of the Year and the Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts. The board will also...
Long neglected, Charlotte’s ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ could be the key to a more equitable city
In our series In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity, WFAE will follow initiatives by the city of Charlotte and outside groups to target resources to six areas that have long been neglected. WFAE will examine the decisions, key activities and progress throughout the next year. We’ll also take a closer look at the rich histories of these communities and the people and businesses that contribute to their resilience and vitality.
Black-led organization awarded $1.3 million to expand affordable housing
Freedom Fighting Missionaries, a Charlotte-based re-entry program that helps eliminate barriers for the formerly incarcerated, has been awarded a significant amount of funding from the county to expand its affordable housing efforts. Of the original $5 million the organization requested, it will receive $1.3 million. The funding it receives will...
Stallings, Indian Trail & Waxhaw convene for meetings this week
It's a very busy week in Union County as far as government meetings. Boards from Indian Trail, Stallings and Waxhaw are meeting as are county and CMS school board members. Here is a preview of what they will be talking about. Stallings Town Council. Monday, Jan. 23 (agendas page) The...
Luxury mixed-income apartment community coming to Uptown
Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
More construction companies ask for OSHA training after deadly scaffolding collapse
CHARLOTTE — After a scaffolding collapse took the lives of three construction workers in early January, there’s a new focus on safety at construction sites. Charlotte’s growth isn’t slowing down any time soon -- you can see buildings going up almost everywhere in the city. In...
Meeting previews: Charlotte to get update on police, fire & EMS
The Charlotte City Council, Pineville Town Council, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education and Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners will each convene this week. Here is a preview of what they'll discuss. Charlotte City Council. Monday, Jan. 23 (agenda page) The Charlotte City Council will hear updates on the police and fire...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar
SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.
Mecklenburg commissioner says ‘OMG’ about fuzzy Union County boundary
CHARLOTTE – The boundary shared by Mecklenburg and Union counties is different depending on which county you ask. Mecklenburg Assessor Ken Joyner told county commissioners Jan. 18 that he had been contacted by Union’s assessor in recent months about a county line discrepancy. Joyner said each county is using a slightly different line.
'Equity at the forefront' | Charlotte-area groups plan to build hundreds of affordable housing units
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County awarded $40 million to 19 affordable housing projects and most of the grant winners are local organizations. "We all collaborated and said, ‘Yes grassroots organizations ought to have an opportunity to construct their own housing and not be dependent on the big corporations',” Kenny Robinson, Executive Director of Freedom Fighting Missionaries said.
Big CMS bond, big changes. What’s planned for your school?
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plan unveiled this week would bring changes in facilities, boundaries, magnet programs and/or grade levels to almost half the district’s 180 schools. The changes hinge on a proposal to ask voters to approve almost $2.9 billion in school bonds this November. That’s more than triple the...
Charlotte tech company execs face federal charges over $600K in unpaid taxes
Gaston County man hits big with lottery ticket purchase in Newton
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gaston County man is taking home a big payday after testing his luck on a scratch-off this weekend, North Carolina Lottery officials announced Monday. Dallas resident Paul Cobler Jr., 51, bought the $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off ticket Saturday at a Walmart on Northwest Blvd. in […]
York County land owner to honor 144 slave graves after discovery
A 200-year-old gravesite with nearly 150 buried slaves will soon become one of York County's newest historic locations.
Body shop owner says someone stole insurance checks from mail
CHARLOTTE — Eric Foxx owns 5 Star Auto Collision on South Boulevard in Charlotte. His business operates as many body shops do — insurance companies issue paper checks for car repairs, so he relies heavily on the mail. Foxx says two checks totaling almost $13,000 did not make...
No one hurt after CMS bus involved in crash in Matthews, officials say
MATTHEWS, N.C. — No one was hurt after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Matthews Monday morning, according to officials. According to CMS officials, bus 1964 was involved in the crash along Matthews-Mint Hill road after 7 a.m. and only one student was on board. No one was hurt, police said.
Don’t Waste Your Money: Egg Prices
CHARLOTTE – For weeks, we have been seeing reports about soaring egg prices, but we wanted to know what it will take for them to come back down. Consumer reporter John Matarese has answers so you don’t waste your money.
SUV Topples MD Hospital Parking Garage Deck
Salisbury firefighters responded to a partial collapse of a hospital parking garage early Sunday morning. The incident took place at about 4 a.m. at the Tidal Health Hospital parking garage. An SUV in the garage struck a retaining wall, triggering the collapse, Salisbury Career Fire Fighters Local 4246 reports via Facebook.
Two Charlotte businessmen indicted for failing to pay taxes, prosecutors say
Two Charlotte businessmen have been indicted and charged with failing to account for and pay more than $600,000 in trust fund taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Attorney Dena King said Thursday. According to the indictment, Charlotte-based company rFactr sold software and support services for companies using social media...
