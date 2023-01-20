ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews leaders to discuss Entertainment District

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners will talk about developing the Entertainment District during a special meeting today at 5:30 p.m. Following at 6 p.m., members will hear presentations about the Matthews Veterans of the Year and the Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts. The board will also...
MATTHEWS, NC
WFAE

Long neglected, Charlotte’s ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ could be the key to a more equitable city

In our series In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity, WFAE will follow initiatives by the city of Charlotte and outside groups to target resources to six areas that have long been neglected. WFAE will examine the decisions, key activities and progress throughout the next year. We’ll also take a closer look at the rich histories of these communities and the people and businesses that contribute to their resilience and vitality.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Black-led organization awarded $1.3 million to expand affordable housing

Freedom Fighting Missionaries, a Charlotte-based re-entry program that helps eliminate barriers for the formerly incarcerated, has been awarded a significant amount of funding from the county to expand its affordable housing efforts. Of the original $5 million the organization requested, it will receive $1.3 million. The funding it receives will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Stallings, Indian Trail & Waxhaw convene for meetings this week

It's a very busy week in Union County as far as government meetings. Boards from Indian Trail, Stallings and Waxhaw are meeting as are county and CMS school board members. Here is a preview of what they will be talking about. Stallings Town Council. Monday, Jan. 23 (agendas page) The...
STALLINGS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury mixed-income apartment community coming to Uptown

CHARLOTTE — A new luxury apartment complex that will feature affordable housing is coming to Uptown Charlotte. Inlivian and the Urban Atlantic Secure Innovative secured a $84 million debt and public financing package to build a luxury mixed-income apartment community that be called “Trella Uptown.”. CVS Health recently...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Meeting previews: Charlotte to get update on police, fire & EMS

The Charlotte City Council, Pineville Town Council, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education and Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners will each convene this week. Here is a preview of what they'll discuss. Charlotte City Council. Monday, Jan. 23 (agenda page) The Charlotte City Council will hear updates on the police and fire...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Mecklenburg commissioner says ‘OMG’ about fuzzy Union County boundary

CHARLOTTE – The boundary shared by Mecklenburg and Union counties is different depending on which county you ask. Mecklenburg Assessor Ken Joyner told county commissioners Jan. 18 that he had been contacted by Union’s assessor in recent months about a county line discrepancy. Joyner said each county is using a slightly different line.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'Equity at the forefront' | Charlotte-area groups plan to build hundreds of affordable housing units

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County awarded $40 million to 19 affordable housing projects and most of the grant winners are local organizations. "We all collaborated and said, ‘Yes grassroots organizations ought to have an opportunity to construct their own housing and not be dependent on the big corporations',” Kenny Robinson, Executive Director of Freedom Fighting Missionaries said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Big CMS bond, big changes. What’s planned for your school?

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plan unveiled this week would bring changes in facilities, boundaries, magnet programs and/or grade levels to almost half the district’s 180 schools. The changes hinge on a proposal to ask voters to approve almost $2.9 billion in school bonds this November. That’s more than triple the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Egg Prices

CHARLOTTE – For weeks, we have been seeing reports about soaring egg prices, but we wanted to know what it will take for them to come back down. Consumer reporter John Matarese has answers so you don’t waste your money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
firefighternation.com

SUV Topples MD Hospital Parking Garage Deck

Salisbury firefighters responded to a partial collapse of a hospital parking garage early Sunday morning. The incident took place at about 4 a.m. at the Tidal Health Hospital parking garage. An SUV in the garage struck a retaining wall, triggering the collapse, Salisbury Career Fire Fighters Local 4246 reports via Facebook.
SALISBURY, NC

