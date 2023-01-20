Read full article on original website
1011now.com
People’s City Mission relaunches free drug relapse prevention program
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The People’s City Mission is relaunching a drug relapse prevention program starting Feb. 1. The kicker is that all of the courses, and counselling, are free. Courses will happen at the Curtis Center at the mission. Pastor Tom Barber said the year-long program will offer students...
1011now.com
Lincoln East High School student-athlete named Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Gatorade announced on Monday that Mia Murray of Lincoln East High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Murray is the second Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Lincoln East High School. Gatorade said...
1011now.com
Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County Event Center. The event put a spotlight on women-owned and operated businesses as well as businesses that center on women and women’s issues. “The fact that we can get all these...
1011now.com
Broadcasters Unite for Life Winter Blood Drive held Thursday and Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every time the temperature dips, so does the number of people who donate blood. That’s why 10/11 Cares has teamed up with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank for the Broadcasters Unite for Life Winter Blood Drive. The drive has become a two-day event and is...
1011now.com
Avoca Fire Department to set ducks racing with ‘Quack Off’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a return to tradition in Avoca, Nebraska, a tradition that spans four decades. “Two local members of the community had a bar bet of who had the fastest duck, and they went down to one of the local ponds about January time,” TJ Goepfert, the Avoca fire chief, said. “It was frozen over. And they raced their ducks on the ice. And that’s where it all started.”
1011now.com
Shinedown announces April performance at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American rock band, Shinedown, will be coming to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena in April. Shinedown announced their upcoming tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New on Monday. The Revolutions Live Tour will start off in Michigan on April 3, kicking off a 21-date U.S. run of spring shows. The tour will make a Lincoln stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, April 25.
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
1011now.com
Local creamery churning out ‘Runza’ ice cream
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a flavor that’s been all over social media feeds dubbed the ‘Runza Ice Cream’, created right here in Lincoln at 402 Creamery. It takes a Nebraska winter staple, chili and cinnamon rolls, and turned it into a frozen treat that has people divided.
1011now.com
Huskers fall short against No. 11 Maryland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska slumped from the start, falling behind 37-14 at the half on its way to a 69-54 women’s basketball loss to No. 11 Maryland at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday. The Huskers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) went just 4-for-24 from the field in first 20...
1011now.com
Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 62-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. According to NDCS, 62-year-old Marty Nuzum died on Monday morning at Bryan Medical Center-East. He was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Nuzum’s...
1011now.com
Lincoln City Libraries announces most popular titles of 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln City Libraries announced its most popular titles of 2022 on Monday. Last year, residents borrowed more than 2.8 million items from the eight LCL locations and Lied Bookmobile. “Our city libraries continue to be hubs of activity where patrons have access to a great collection with...
1011now.com
Walker scores 20 points in Nebraska’s 76-65 loss to Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, PA. (Press Release) --Derrick Walker totaled 20 points, but the Nebraska men’s basketball team fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions 76-65 on the road Saturday. The Cornhuskers (10-10, 3-6) had four players score in double figures, led by Walker, who had 20 points, six rebounds and...
1011now.com
Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss remainder of 2022-23
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday afternoon that senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s game at Penn State. Bandoumel, a 6-foot-4 guard from Quebec City, Quebec, suffered the injury...
1011now.com
Twin brothers have babies on the same day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nathan and Thomas Krick share many things in common. Their last name, for one. And as identical twins, their birthdays. “We’re best friends,” Thomas said. “We’ve obviously grown up together. We were born an hour and 20 minutes apart. We’ve had similar jobs going through high school. We’ve always worked together, at times lived together.”
1011now.com
Lincoln Police provide new details on Saturday morning homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Monday morning press conference, Lincoln Police are providing new details on a weekend homicide in the Near South neighborhood. Lincoln Police said officers responded to the area of South 18th Street and Euclid Avenue on a report of a shooting Saturday at 10:19 a.m. Officers located an 18-year-old outside of a residence with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.
1011now.com
City of Lincoln crews treat streets to prepare for winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -City of Lincoln crews have begun treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet and brine on Saturday. The City of Lincoln warns that streets are currently wet with slush. Drivers should watch for slick spots and reduced visibility. Do you have winter weather photos or videos? Send...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police: Saturday’s fatal shooting started as argument over dogs and escalated quickly
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department shared new details on Monday regarding the weekend homicide in the Near South neighborhood, adding it was a disturbance about dogs that quickly escalated. According to Assistant Chief Brian Jackson, Saturday morning at 10:19 a.m. officers were dispatched to S 18th Street...
1011now.com
Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in Old Market shooting, sentenced to 18 months probation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was recently sentenced in a shooting in the Old Market this summer that left three people injured. Raushod Johnson was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County Court to 18 months probation for each of three counts, to run concurrently, after pleading no contest to the charges.
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: A more consistent weather pattern moves in....
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The end of the week and the start of the new week will be dominated by high pressure... meaning quieter conditions will settle into the 1011 region. However, widespread areas of patchy to dense fog are expected for Sunday morning. Sunday will have a foggy start...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have made an arrest in regards to a homicide in the Near South neighborhood on Saturday. According to LPD, officers arrested 29-year-old Armon Rejai of Lincoln for Second-Degree Homicide of an 18-year-old Lincoln man. LPD said officers responded to the area of 18th and...
