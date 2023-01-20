Read full article on original website
Interstate 70 Lane Closure
The Ohio Department Of Transportation announces a lane closure for this week. Motorists can expect the passing lane of Interstate 70 eastbound to be closed Monday-Thursday from 7am-3pm for work on the 5th Street Bridge. This project is part of a larger project that will reconstruct I-70 through Zanesville and...
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
FirstEnergy makes upgrades to high-voltage lines in eastern Ohio
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — American Transmission Systems, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., announced the completion of a 13-mile upgrade to the company’s high-voltage transmission lines in Carroll and Columbiana counties. FirstEnergy says this is just the beginning of a 64-mile transmission line project. A spokesperson said that approximately...
Mount Vernon News
Howard man dies in two-vehicle crash near Green Valley Road
A Howard, Ohio, man died in a two-vehicle accident at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, on Ohio Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Knox County’s Morris Township. The Mount Gilead Post reported that the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident in which 45-year-old Jason W. Auck, of Howard, died.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Another round of snow to hit Ohio this week; what to expect in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our next storm system will approach Central Ohio Tuesday night, bringing another blend of snow and rain. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Knox County crash
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Knox County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road in Liberty Township. According...
Knox Pages
Newark man killed Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon crash
MOUNT VERNON -- A 48-year-old Newark man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Graham Road, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. in Liberty Township, troopers said.
WHIZ
Coshocton Man Charged with OVI
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve charged a Coshocton man with operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control following a Sunday night accident. It took place on Pleasant Valley Drive at the intersection of Pareson Avenue in Coshocton around 9:25pm. The Sheriff’s office said...
WHIZ
Juvenile Killed in ATV Accident
A juvenile was killed early Sunday morning in an accident in Coshocton County. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said the accident took place at the intersection of State Route 651 and Township Road 231 in Crawford Township. The Sheriff’s Office says the juveniles were traveling south on Township Road...
wtuz.com
Coshocton ATV Accident Fatal for Juvenile
Nick McWilliams reporting – An early-morning accident Sunday morning claimed the life of a Coshocton juvenile. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 3 a.m. to Crawford Township at the intersection of State Route 651 and Township Road 231. Deputies and emergency personnel determined that two juveniles...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities for accumulating snow, low visibility and slick roads. Use caution!
tuscweather.net
Wintry Impacts Possible Wednesday Morning
A storm system will track out of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which will likely bring travel impacts to the Tuscarawas Valley for the Wednesday morning commute. Snow showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times, will spread southwest to northeast into east-central Ohio before sunrise...
Intel’s Ohio semiconductor facility gets official name
LICKING COUNTY — Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor campus officially has a name. A year after it was announced that Intel would be bringing the facility to Licking County, Ohio, officials have announced that the campus will be called “Ohio One.”. “The name is a nod to...
WTAP
OSHP investigation a one-vehicle fatal crash in Newport Township
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on County Road 20 (Sandhill Road) between Jett Hill and Kennon Lane, Marietta Township, in Washington County. According to a release from the OSHP, the crash occurred around 5:50 am on...
WHIZ
Cathy Marie Crumbaker
Our Dear Mother, Cathy Marie Crumbaker of Zanesville, sadly passed away on January 20, 2023 at the age of 67, surrounded by family. We would like to extend our gratitude to the team at Shriver’s Hospice for the comfort and care given in her final days. Cathy will be...
Howard man dead after car crashes, overturns in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Howard, Ohio man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer and overturned between Fredericktown and Mount Vernon. While driving northbound on State Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Morris Township, 45-year-old Jason Auck’s Toyota Scion XA swerved over the centerline and struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Winter Storm Warnings issued for several central Ohio counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Winter storm warnings and Level 1 snow emergencies are issued for several central Ohio counties heading into Sunday afternoon. Snowfall amounts have exceeded earlier predictions and most of central Ohio will likely see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall by tonight. Most of the accumulation will take place through the afternoon before becoming lighter and more scattered into the early evening hours.
WTAP
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
