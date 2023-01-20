ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'

Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
KAKE TV

McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming

(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
Fortune

Davos attendees see dawn of new U.S. industrial policy

A branded lectern on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives, and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20. If the U.S. wants to reach “tipping points” in green energy technologies...
americanmilitarynews.com

World Economic Forum declares new crises

The “climate crisis” has evolved into a “planetary,” “safety” and “justice” crisis, as well as a crisis of the spirit, according to a recent presentation at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. Climate change has long been a priority of the...
CNBC

Over 200 millionaires urge Davos elite to up taxes on the ultra-rich

Over 200 millionaires are calling on the elite attendees of this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos to “tackle extreme wealth” and “tax the ultra-rich” to help relieve the cost of living strain off ordinary households. “Tax the ultra rich and do it now,” an...
newsnationnow.com

Amid big tech layoffs, some see a wave of change in the workforce

(NewsNation) — Fears of a recession are sweeping Silicon Valley, as tech giants like Google, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft slash jobs and cut costs. “The signals are there, for a not-as-frothy of an economy. Let’s just say that,” said Jason Averbook, Co-founder and CEO of Leapgen. But...
dallasexpress.com

Mexico Considers ‘El Chapo’ Request

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he is considering an extradition request from Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán that would return the infamous drug trafficker to a prison in his home country. Guzmán sent the request from his cell, where he is serving a...
