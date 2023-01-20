Read full article on original website
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. serial burglar arrested
A serial burglar, who hit several properties in Larimer County, has been arrested. Deputies said 43-year-old Ryan Harmon burglarized at least 10 homes in the Crystal Mountain area between September and December of last year. Harmon, who had been living out of a tent in an unincorporated part of Larimer County, was first arrested by Broomfield police on January 13 after investigators said they found stolen property, two guns and explosive materials inside a Denver metro apartment linked to Harmon. Harmon also had five existing warrants out for his arrest on charges of theft, trespassing, drug possession, criminal mischief and traffic offenses.
Longmont police report: Jan. 22, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Explosive materials, guns recovered from burglaries
A man accused of several burglaries has been arrested after police tracked him to an apartment in the Denver metro area, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.
1310kfka.com
Frederick mother heading to trial in accidental shooting death of child
A mother charged in the shooting death of her young child will head to trial at the end of May. The Boulder Daily Camera reports Elaine Eskam pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor charges of failing to properly store a weapon. Eskam’s 3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself inside their Frederick home in May of last year. Eskam’s husband, Adams County Deputy Brett Eskam, already accepted a plea deal in the case and was sentenced to probation. Read the full story at https://www.dailycamera.com/
sentinelcolorado.com
EDITORIAL: Stop protecting Aurora police from themselves — the city must protect the public first
The state-required intervention into Aurora’s deeply troubled police department desperately needs an intervention. In just the past few days, an Aurora officer was charged with punching a disabled woman in the face while he was off-duty in his apartment complex. A notorious Aurora cop who was protected from being fired after passing out drunk in his police car was promoted. And just days ago, the Sentinel learned that the equally notorious cop who quit the force after police body cam revealed his threats to Elijah McClain to have his police canine “dog bite” him, has been re-hired by APD.
Man arrested in connection with Loveland church arson
A man has been arrested in connection with an arson at a Loveland church Thursday night. Darion R. Sexton, 21, was arrested Friday by Loveland police after an arrest warrant was obtained.
Police arrest suspect in Westminster hit-and-run
The Westminster Police Department asked for the public's help finding a pickup truck involved in a pedestrian crash Sunday evening that left a man with serious injuries.
Vape pen sale gone wrong led to teen girl's shooting death, affidavit says
More details about what led to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Denver have been revealed in an arrest affidavit unsealed by Denver police Monday.
Cold case: Who murdered this young mom in 1985?
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve the cold case murder of Vicki Clements Carpenter over 37 years ago.
1310kfka.com
3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting
Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
Aurora police chief’s car hit by wrong-way DUI driver
The Aurora police chief was sideswiped by a DUI driver while in a city vehicle Sunday night.
Aurora police chief says he followed a driver who sideswiped him
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora's interim police chief, Art Acevedo, said Monday on Twitter that a person suspected of drunken driving sideswiped his vehicle and that he followed the driver until other officers arrived and "handled" the situation. It happened about 5:30 pm. Sunday in the area of Peoria Street...
Juvenile suspect arrested for alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel
A juvenile suspect is in custody for the alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel back in December.The Denver Police Department announced Saturday night that the arrest was made and credits the diligent work of homicide investigators. Officers were called for a reported shooting on Dec. 26 at the 4900 block of N. Salida Street, where detectives located a female victim deceased on the scene. A homicide investigation was underway as authorities identified the juvenile male suspect and took them into custody on Saturday. The juvenile is being held for investigation, while facing first-degree murder charges. The final determination of charges are to be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office. Due to proper protocol, the male suspect will not be identified, while additional info and booking photos will also not be released due to the case involving a juvenile. The investigation remains ongoing.
Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way
Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
Friend of Loveland carjacking, shooting victim recounts memories
Dalin Dotson says he can't believe his friend Nas is gone. "I didn't think it was true at first," he said. They graduated from Mountain View High School last year. Dotson says Nasier Graham was the first person to welcome him when he moved to Colorado from Arizona back when they were just little kids. "He was a very good guy he was kind always there for everybody always had a very big smile on his face always helped people out when they're down," Dotson said. Nasier's life was cut short Friday night while he was sitting in a car the Brookstone apartment complex...
Reverse search warrant used in arrest goes to Colorado Supreme Court
DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court will review the use of a Google search warrant used to arrest three teens in connection with the Green Valley Ranch arson that killed a family of five in 2020. In November, Denver District Court Judge Martin Egelhoff upheld the legality of the...
1 killed in stabbing in northeast Denver
One woman has been killed following a stabbing on the 1400 block of E. Elk place in northeast Denver Friday night. Denver Police arrived at the residence and found the victim, an adult female, deceased on the scene. There, officers also located and identified the suspect, 29-year-old Oliver Baclayon, according to the Denver Police Department.
Suspect arrested in Denver teen's killing was already in jail for Lakewood homicide
DENVER — One of three people arrested for first-degree murder for the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Denver last March was already behind bars in Jefferson County for a different homicide in Lakewood that occurred months after the teen's death. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on...
18-year-old killed in Loveland shooting
LOVELAND, Colo. — An 18-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Loveland Friday night. The Loveland Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street. Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled...
Suspect arrested in death of 16-year-old girl in Denver
DENVER — A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found in northeast Denver last month, the Denver Police Department said. Tayanna Manuel was found dead Dec. 26 outside an apartment complex on North Salida Street in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
