Bend, OR

One 15-year-old arrested, second sought in assault of Bend man at Pine Nursery Park

By Barney Lerten
 3 days ago
Deputies say man witnessed drivers 'cutting cookies,' was confronted

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man who witnessed several drivers in dangerous maneuvers at Bend’s Pine Nursery Park Thursday night was assaulted by one teen while restrained by another before breaking free, leading Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies to a guns-drawn traffic stop and arrest of one 15-year-old on an assault charge. A second is being sought.

Deputies responded around 7:45 p.m. to the northeast Bend park on what initially was reported as a possible robbery and assault, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

The victim called 911 and said three to four assailants left in two vehicles, heading east on Yeoman Road.

An investigation determined the 50-year-old male victim was dropping off a family member at the park and witnessed several vehicles being driven in a dangerous manner, spinning their tires as the circled around in what’s known as cookies or donuts, Wall said.

Deputies said the man was approached by a male who threatened violence tried to provoke him into a physical fight. Wall said when the man refused to engage with those on scene, the male began assaulting him as he was restrained by a second assault and unable to defend himself.

Wall said the victim tried to defend himself with a sharp-edged Leatherman-style tool and eventually was able to break free of one suspect, having received non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies who converged on the area eventually found one of the suspect vehicles and initiated a high-risk traffic stop at the corner of Neff and Hamby roads.

One suspect in the assault was taken into custody without further incident and taken to the county Resource Center, where he was booked on a third-degree assault charge. The second suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile male, was not located and is being sought for questioning.

The investigation is still ongoing, Wall said, and updates will be released as warranted.

Guest
2d ago

When you put people in charge of your schools and city council who promote violence constantly and dismantle law enforcement more violence will happen and more laws will be broken.

Reply
5
 

