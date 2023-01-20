ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State launches new mobile id+ card for students

By Rian Bossler
 3 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State students can now use their mobile phones to access campus housing and conveniently pay for meals at the University.

The newly mobile id+ card that launched Friday, Jan. 20 can be accessed on iPhones, Apple Watches or Androids. Students can set up their mobile id+ card by downloading the Transact eAccounts app or access the Penn State Go app and select the id+ card icon.

“The University is one step closer to a seamless student experience,” Assistant Vice President for Auxiliary and Business Services David Snyder said. “Now, students can use their mobile id+ card to access resources and complete transactions with just a simple tap of their device, giving our students the freedom and convenience of a digital campus.”

Penn State announces parking changes for Friday events

With the new mobile id+ card, students can simply hold their device to a reader to access residence halls and commons buildings, make transactions using LionCash, access their meal plans, make purchases at vending machines and pay for laundry.

Penn State is also installing contactless and tap-to-pay technology through a phased approach at all campuses. Physical cards will remain necessary, as not all University locations will accept mobile-only transactions, and access to academic buildings and other facilities and resources may still require the physical id+ card to be present.

Visit the Penn State mobile id+ card website for more information.

