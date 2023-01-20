ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

‘A Real Staple for the Community’: Lakeforest Mall Closing at the End of March

Lakeforest Mall is set to close at the end of March. In 2021, the Gaithersburg City Council unanimously approved the Lakeforest Master Plan, looking ahead to the site’s future. Montgomery County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles, who was a Gaithersburg councilmember at the time, told MyMCM on Friday that the new mixed-use development will provide “incredible amenities” like green space, mixed-use housing, retail and commercial.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Purse snatched at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a purse-snatching at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda last Friday night, January 20, 2023. The theft was reported at 8:00 PM in a department store at the mall.
BETHESDA, MD
Joe Mertens

This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Gaithersburg, MD

Located in Montgomery County, Gaithersburg is one of the most diversified cities in the United States and the fourth largest city in Maryland. The city dates back to 1765 as Log Town and was officially incorporated in 1878, making it one of the oldest municipalities in Maryland. After its incorporation...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Clarksburg: Vehicle Fire in Garage Causes ~$75K in Damage

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in the garage of an ‘end of the row’ townhome on Clarksburg Square Rd shortly before 2pm on Sunday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire started in the...
CLARKSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

These 11 DC Restaurants Are Extending Restaurant Week Specials

If you didn’t get a chance to participate in Restaurant Week last week, or you’re just craving some more meals with deals, then you’re in luck. While Winter Restaurant Week 2023 formally came to a close on Sunday, several of your favorite local restaurants have extended their discounted, multi-course lunch, brunch and dinner menus for another week or so.
mocoshow.com

Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio

Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Future of I-270 expansion in limbo

NORTH POTOMAC, Md. - With a new governor in Maryland's statehouse, there are concerns plans to expand I-270 to ease congestion could be heading back to the drawing board. Montgomery County Council's president told FOX 5 he's talking to Governor Wes Moore about both 270 and the American Legion Bridge.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire

Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville apartment burglarized

Montgomery County police are investigating the burglary of an apartment in Rockville early Thursday morning, January 19, 2023. The burglary was reported at an apartment building in the 13200 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 2:39 AM. Officers did not find evidence of forced entry at the unit in question, indicating the burglar(s) utilized an open door to enter.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Axios DC

Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents

Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint

At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Congratulates New and Expanded Businesses

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New and expanding businesses are a sign that Calvert County’s economy continues to thrive. These businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for residents.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
