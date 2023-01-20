Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
‘A Real Staple for the Community’: Lakeforest Mall Closing at the End of March
Lakeforest Mall is set to close at the end of March. In 2021, the Gaithersburg City Council unanimously approved the Lakeforest Master Plan, looking ahead to the site’s future. Montgomery County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles, who was a Gaithersburg councilmember at the time, told MyMCM on Friday that the new mixed-use development will provide “incredible amenities” like green space, mixed-use housing, retail and commercial.
rockvillenights.com
Purse snatched at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a purse-snatching at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda last Friday night, January 20, 2023. The theft was reported at 8:00 PM in a department store at the mall.
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Gaithersburg, MD
Located in Montgomery County, Gaithersburg is one of the most diversified cities in the United States and the fourth largest city in Maryland. The city dates back to 1765 as Log Town and was officially incorporated in 1878, making it one of the oldest municipalities in Maryland. After its incorporation...
Community responds after antisemitic messages discovered in Kensington neighborhood
KENSINGTON, Md. — Several residents of a neighborhood in Kensington were shocked to wake up to hateful messages left in their front yard on Sunday morning. The Montgomery County Police Department said it is aware of multiple antisemitic flyers placed in lawns of at least a dozen homes overnight. A suspect has not been identified or caught.
WJLA
DC looks to hire more officers to address rise in illegally parked cars
WASHINGTON (7News) — While many commuters in D.C. believe the city is already extremely aggressive with ticketing and towing, the District of Columbia says it still has a problem with illegal parking. So the Department of Public Works (DPW) is about to get busier. DPW has been on a...
Lakeforest Mall closing March 31; plans already developing to replace it
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Back when CDs were sold in stores and people only watched new releases in the theater, Lakeforest Mall was a happening place to be in Montgomery County. But, the mall's glory days have long since slipped away. And this week the owners made it official. Lakeforest...
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg: Vehicle Fire in Garage Causes ~$75K in Damage
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in the garage of an ‘end of the row’ townhome on Clarksburg Square Rd shortly before 2pm on Sunday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire started in the...
NBC Washington
These 11 DC Restaurants Are Extending Restaurant Week Specials
If you didn’t get a chance to participate in Restaurant Week last week, or you’re just craving some more meals with deals, then you’re in luck. While Winter Restaurant Week 2023 formally came to a close on Sunday, several of your favorite local restaurants have extended their discounted, multi-course lunch, brunch and dinner menus for another week or so.
mocoshow.com
Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
fox5dc.com
Future of I-270 expansion in limbo
NORTH POTOMAC, Md. - With a new governor in Maryland's statehouse, there are concerns plans to expand I-270 to ease congestion could be heading back to the drawing board. Montgomery County Council's president told FOX 5 he's talking to Governor Wes Moore about both 270 and the American Legion Bridge.
Virginia dad missing since before Christmas is found dead in Maryland
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Police arrested a 19-year-old and 17-year-old in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing before Christmas and whose remains were found in Maryland nearly a month later. Jose Guerrero was last seen Dec. 21 leaving his home in...
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville apartment burglarized
Montgomery County police are investigating the burglary of an apartment in Rockville early Thursday morning, January 19, 2023. The burglary was reported at an apartment building in the 13200 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 2:39 AM. Officers did not find evidence of forced entry at the unit in question, indicating the burglar(s) utilized an open door to enter.
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
mocoshow.com
Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint
At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
NBC Washington
2 Armed Carjackings in 1 Week Cause Concern in Downtown Silver Spring
Twice in the past week criminals have pulled out guns and stolen cars from drivers in busy downtown Silver Spring. A woman said she was horrified witnessing an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Safeway grocery store on Thayer Avenue about 6:45 p.m. Thursday. “They walked past my...
Bay Net
Calvert County Congratulates New and Expanded Businesses
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New and expanding businesses are a sign that Calvert County’s economy continues to thrive. These businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for residents.
fallriverreporter.com
Three from Washington D.C. charged with stealing $32,000 in merchandise from Wrentham Outlets
BOSTON – Three men from the Washington, D.C., area have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for stealing thousands of items from a high-end outlet store in Wrentham, Mass. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel...
