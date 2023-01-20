ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

School is for learning and that should be the focus. Yes safe but also it makes more room for bullies and clicks and judgement. Yes he who you are but school is to learn and prepare you for the real world which isn’t nice and be who you want but that’s you and your parents choice and school shouldn’t get involved considering dr suess and many other books are banned and we don’t even say the pledge of allegiance anymore. We should be worried and focused on students futures and learning not on their clothes or the newest trends and being afraid to hurt feelings when that’s how people grow and become strong and get prepared for the real world. It’s crazy we don’t focus on learning anymore isn’t that what schools for? But yes be who you are but what you wear shouldn’t and dosent

NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor Chinese School celebrates the year of the rabbit

BANGOR, Maine — People came together in Bangor Sunday afternoon to welcome the Chinese New Year. The year of the rabbit is expected to bring some calmness to our lives, as it symbolizes peace, happiness, and health. The Bangor Chinese School held the gathering which consisted of student performances,...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor Area Recovery Network expands services

BREWER, Maine — The Bangor Area Recovery Network has been working with those seeking recovery for years, giving support to help them succeed. The organization announced its newest expansion of services to help those recently released from Maine's correctional system. The Recovery Justice Program will link those in recovery...
BREWER, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Wilson Resigns as Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce released the following statement, on Friday, January 20th regarding the resignation of Gretchen Wilson as Executive Director. The Board of Directors of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce announces the resignation of Gretchen Wilson from the position of Executive Director. Gretchen joined the Chamber staff in 2013 as Community Manager, and has served as the Chamber’s Executive Director from 2016 to present. The Board of Directors thanks Gretchen for her years of service to the Chamber and its members, and wishes her well in future endeavors.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Q106.5

Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?

They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm

MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Two unique bookstores open in central Maine this winter

CENTRAL MAINE—Two bookstores with unique concepts have opened this winter in Waterville and Gardiner, giving bibliophiles and the surrounding communities more reason to curl up with a good book this winter. The Banned Bookstore. Waterville, Maine. Maddie Smith is the founder/owner of a new, online independent bookstore that celebrates...
WATERVILLE, ME
New England Today

Experience the Ultimate Toboggan Thrill at this Annual Maine Winter Event

New England is home to many one-of-a-kind experiences, and the U.S. National Toboggan Championships is one of Maine’s finest winter examples. Every year in mid-February, the weekend-long event (February 3-5, 2023) draws a crowd to the Jack Williams Toboggan Chute at Camden’s Snow Bowl, a beloved town-owned ski mountain. This 400-foot wooden run first opened to the public in 1936 and is still considered the longest of its kind in the country. After a steep drop, an icy straightaway sends riders spilling out onto the frozen Hosmer Pond, sometimes reaching speeds of 40 mph.
CAMDEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

BDN issues apology for abridged 'I Have A Dream' speech

BANGOR, Maine — A Maine newspaper that was criticized for publishing an edited version of Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech has offered an apology. The Bangor Daily News said it had used an abridged version of the speech several times over the years, but it was criticized by a historian, cable news show host and others for “whitewashing” the address over the weekend.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County grand jury indictments

BELFAST — A Waldo County grand jury handed up the following indictments Jan. 17-18. An indictment does not imply guilt. Doris M. Gifford, 67, of Montville, arson in Montville Sept. 7. Marty A. Ashworth, 49, of Prospect, operating after revocation in Searsport March 26. Richard Berrier, 38, of Carmel,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]

Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
ELLSWORTH, ME
101.9 The Rock

Maine Basketball Icon Passes Away

The Maine Basketball family lost an icon this morning, with the passing of Phil Faulkner on Sunday morning, January 22nd. Phil was a member of the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame. As a player, Phil was an All-County player in High School, attending Bridgewater. He attended UMPI and led his...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Brantley Gilbert & Nickelback Bringing Tour To Maine This Summer

Over the last few weeks, we have had to pleasure of delivering a bunch of BIG (some would say MASSIVE) country concert announcements to you. Kane Brown, Hank Williams Jr, The Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen... You're ready for another one, right?. Brantley Gilbert is continuing his recent tradition of...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22

TGIF! If you are interested in getting out of the house this weekend or need something to do with the kids, you have come to the right place. This weekend there are some fun and family-friendly events, including curling, a Chinese New Year parade, and a fire and ice event in Old Town, which will raise money for local heating assistance. Enjoy the weekend, everybody!
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police: Man found stabbed six times in Winslow

WINSLOW, Maine — A man faces charges after allegedly stabbing another man six times in Winslow on Wednesday, officials said. Justin Boucher, 21, of Winlow was arrested on charges of elevated aggravated assault and two misdemeanors for violating conditions of release after allegedly stabbing a 65-year-old Waterville man on Wednesday morning in Winslow, according to police.
WINSLOW, ME
