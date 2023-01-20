ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

NY1

Two dead after single-engine plane departing from JFK crashes: sources

Two people are dead after a single-engine plane traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport to an airport in Ohio crashed Thursday evening, sources say. The plane crashed after the pilot reported engine issues "approximately one mile from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y." around 6:15 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
CBS New York

2 dead after single-engine plane crashes in Westchester Co.

ARMONK, N.Y. -- Two people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed in Westchester County on Thursday.The single-engine plane took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport at 4:58 p.m., and its destination was Cuyahoga Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio.According to the FAA, the single-engine Beechcraft A36 was about 1 mile away from Westchester County Airport in White Plains when the pilot reported engine problems, telling the tower he was low on oil pressure.Shortly afterwards, the tower lost radio contact with the plane.Search and rescues crews spent the evening focused on an area near Conney Hill Road in Armonk.County officials said the plane was found late Thursday night in trees near Rye Lake.Both people on board the plane were found dead.CBS2 spoke to the owner of the plane, who runs Daviation, a company in Willoughby, Ohio. He said the people on board the plane live in the Cleveland area and were experienced pilots. He says he's devastated by the news.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New York Post

One dead after tractor-trailer flips and falls off New York highway ramp

One person is dead and another in the hospital after a tractor-trailer careened off an elevated on-ramp onto Interstate 287 in Westchester, New York State Police said. The truck operator, who died in the collision, “lost control and flipped over the guiderail” on the Exit 9A ramp connecting interstates 287 and 684 around 10:20 a.m., authorities said. His truck landed top-down on westbound I-287, according to police and photos of the scene. The person hospitalized was a passenger in a second vehicle involved in the crash, cops said. First responders closed down all westbound traffic beginning at Exit 9, as well as the left eastbound lane, State Police Troop T Commander Major Scott D. Field said in a statement.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

