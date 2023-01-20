ARMONK, N.Y. -- Two people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed in Westchester County on Thursday.The single-engine plane took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport at 4:58 p.m., and its destination was Cuyahoga Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio.According to the FAA, the single-engine Beechcraft A36 was about 1 mile away from Westchester County Airport in White Plains when the pilot reported engine problems, telling the tower he was low on oil pressure.Shortly afterwards, the tower lost radio contact with the plane.Search and rescues crews spent the evening focused on an area near Conney Hill Road in Armonk.County officials said the plane was found late Thursday night in trees near Rye Lake.Both people on board the plane were found dead.CBS2 spoke to the owner of the plane, who runs Daviation, a company in Willoughby, Ohio. He said the people on board the plane live in the Cleveland area and were experienced pilots. He says he's devastated by the news.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO