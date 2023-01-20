ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

WTNH.com

Physical therapy assistant shares exercises, safety tips to prevent falls

(WTNH) — With advancing age comes the increased risk of falling. However, falls can be prevented with the right exercises and safety precautions. There are easy, simple steps older adults can take to ensure they don’t fall at home. Chris Good, a physical therapy assistant at Hartford HealthCare,...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Man reported missing after dropping his kids off in Enfield

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Middletown posted a missing persons report for a man who was last seen dropping his children off in Enfield. Middletown police said David Penate-Garcia, 35, was last seen on Jan. 21 around 1:30 p.m. when he dropped the kids off to his ex-wife. Penate-Garcia...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

More than 50 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN CT (WFSB) – Pieper Veterinary and Middletown Animal Control are working together to take care of 59 cats rescued in a hoarding situation. According to animal control officers, the situation started at a Middletown home in early 2020. A resident first rescued four pregnant cats off the streets,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
Advocate

Police Say Connecticut Man Beaten to Death Because Attacker Thought He Was Gay

Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in the case of a man experiencing homelessness who was beaten to death because his attacker thought he was gay. Video of the disturbing incident allegedly shows Daniel Engeldrum, 49, being viciously beaten about the head and trying to flee his attacker before he was lifted and thrown headfirst off an elevated wheelchair ramp.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

