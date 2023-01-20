Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
'I get no care.' Long Island Community Hospital patient says there aren't enough nurses to treat patients
A patient at Long Island Community Hospital says there isn't enough staff to appropriate care for everybody. Carol Fitzsimmons, 70, has been at the Suffolk County hospital for a week to treat several health issues as she is battling COVID-19. From her hospital bed, she told News 12 that there...
Lawsuit blames toxic conditions at Brookhaven school for death of former student
The lawsuit claims the boy’s non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was caused by toxic conditions at the school because it is located close to a town landfill.
Physical therapy assistant shares exercises, safety tips to prevent falls
(WTNH) — With advancing age comes the increased risk of falling. However, falls can be prevented with the right exercises and safety precautions. There are easy, simple steps older adults can take to ensure they don’t fall at home. Chris Good, a physical therapy assistant at Hartford HealthCare,...
Nassau officer who saved woman on LIRR tracks honored as 'Top Cop'
Officer Chelsea Penn ran onto the tracks and removed the woman just 10 seconds before the train crossed the path.
Woman Killed In Chain-Reaction Fairfield County Crash
A Fairfield County woman was killed in a six-vehicle crash after a 22-year-old man ran into the back of a car, setting off a chain-reaction crash.The incident took place in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, on Linen Avenue.According to Sgt. Darryl Wilson, of the Bridgeport Police, a 202…
Police: Man in hazmat suit at Glen Rock florist was attempting social media prank
A man walked into Perry's Florist in Glen Rock yesterday in a full hazmat suit, followed by two other males, according to police. Police say the person in the hazmat suit was carrying a handheld sprayer and began spraying the plants and flowers with an unknown substance. Police don't know what was being sprayed.
Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
Funeral services held for Army private from the Bronx killed in Alabama
U.S. Army Pvt. Abdul Latifu was killed during an altercation at Fort Rucker in Alabama on Jan. 10, just a week after Latifu’s 21st birthday. Pvt. Brian Jones is currently in custody and is being charged with murder.
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Parents pack Bridgeport BOE meeting to address teacher shortages, student transfers
A Board of Education meeting was held Monday night in Bridgeport over the issue of transferring seventh and eighth graders from Wilbur Cross School to Thomas Hooker School. The school district says because of significant teacher shortages they are considering transferring 70 students from the two grades. Parents, students and...
Man reported missing after dropping his kids off in Enfield
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Middletown posted a missing persons report for a man who was last seen dropping his children off in Enfield. Middletown police said David Penate-Garcia, 35, was last seen on Jan. 21 around 1:30 p.m. when he dropped the kids off to his ex-wife. Penate-Garcia...
ToquiNotes: Former Bridgeport Student, Family Hopes to Make 8-Year-Old's Final Wish Become Reality
Brittany Ours Heckman remembers her time growing up in the Bridgeport area and school system. She recalls fondly being 8 years old and being in Mrs. Pool’s class without a care in the world. “I loved the playground. That was the place to be,” said Heckman. “We also loved...
More than 50 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN CT (WFSB) – Pieper Veterinary and Middletown Animal Control are working together to take care of 59 cats rescued in a hoarding situation. According to animal control officers, the situation started at a Middletown home in early 2020. A resident first rescued four pregnant cats off the streets,...
New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence. Channel 3 learned the legislation will be part of the Gov. Ned Lamont’s package of priorities that he will present to the Connecticut...
Study: This Connecticut city is one of the nation’s worst for cheese
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This isn’t gouda news for Connecticut. Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst cities in the nation for cheese, according to a study from LawnStarter. Coming in at third worst on the list, it only ranks higher than Laredo, Texas, and Salinas, California. The best city for cheese lovers is New […]
DA: Mom of Arlington HS student charged after disguising as student, instigating fight
She was seen on surveillance video standing next to them and using vulgar language while the girls fought before first period.
Newark woman who helped wounded police officers honored at ceremony
Angela Walker’s bravery was recognized Sunday evening at the ceremony, where she received the Heroes of the Dream award.
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
Police Say Connecticut Man Beaten to Death Because Attacker Thought He Was Gay
Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in the case of a man experiencing homelessness who was beaten to death because his attacker thought he was gay. Video of the disturbing incident allegedly shows Daniel Engeldrum, 49, being viciously beaten about the head and trying to flee his attacker before he was lifted and thrown headfirst off an elevated wheelchair ramp.
