KTUL

A New Leaf's Transition Academy earns vocational school license

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf's Transition Academy announced it has earned its vocational school license from the Oklahoma Board of Vocational Schools. This license means the academy can bring an additional type of vocational school to Oklahoma. Vocational schools teach students the necessary skills for employment. A...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Winter Storm Timeline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s the latest timeline for the Winter Storm moving across Oklahoma on Tuesday. 12-3am Tuesday Morning: The snow will develop across Western and Southwestern Oklahoma. 3-6am Tuesday Morning: The snow will move across the I-35 corridor and the OKC Metro. It will begin as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oknursingtimes.com

Hospital administrators elected to Oklahoma Hospital Association Board of Directors

Three Oklahoma hospital administrators were recently elected to the Oklahoma Hospital Association (OHA) board of directors for the 2023-2025 term. Elected to at-large positions are Richard Lofgren, MD, chief executive officer, OU Health; Tim Pehrson, president and CEO, INTEGRIS Health; and Krista Roberts, chief executive officer, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Enid.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected

ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
ENID, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma ICUs near capacity and losing beds

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Intensive care units across Oklahoma are nearing a breaking point. The number of available ICU beds is shrinking, as is the overall capacity. While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly made the problem worse, it wasn’t the source. Dr. George Monks, former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the state’s ICUs have been full for a long time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination

A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Educators React To Senate Education Agenda

A plan of 14 Senate bills totaling $541 million were presented this week, and they’re all about recruiting, retaining and rewarding teachers, as well as reforming education. Educators across the state said they're excited for this plan, saying it's the kind of investment the state needs to make to get teachers in the classroom and keep them there.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma State Library to process Senator Inhofe's papers with $1.2M grant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State University Library will soon be home to Oklahoma senator Jim Inhofe's archive. The school received a $1.2 million grant from the Senate Historical Office. The grant will provide supplies, personnel and space needed to process, archive and make publicly available Inhofe's papers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK
KFOR

Tracking a Winter Storm heading into Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Our first Winter Storm of the season is heading towards Oklahoma for Tuesday!. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches are up and running. The good news we need the moisture. Bad news it’s coming as a snowstorm.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Grab the Bread & Milk Oklahoma the Snowpocalypse is Coming

Better get the milk and bread while you still can! We could be seeing a severe winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures tomorrow. Now is the time to grab your essential supplies and get prepared. All of the weather forecasts for every news outlet predict a frozen, icy...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oknursingtimes.com

Hospital systems announce layoffs

The new year has brought a new round of hospital layoffs as healthcare systems nationwide deal with surging labor costs, shortages, and declining revenues. Locally, the first two weeks of January saw layoffs from Integris Health as well as OU Health. Integris announced it was cutting some 200 positions while...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Forecast for Most of Oklahoma Calls for Snow & Ice Tomorrow

Grab the bread and milk, Snowmageddon 2023 is coming! From all the forecasts and predictions, Oklahoma is expected to get a winter storm tomorrow (01-24-23). Mother Nature will hit us with sleet, snow, and ice. Right now the forecast is calling for well below-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice for most,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

New state voter registration numbers show party shifts

Republican and independent registration has continued to grow in Oklahoma, according to new voter statistics that show Democratic registration has slipped below 30%. The new numbers, released by the Oklahoma State Election Board, show a slight increase from January 2022 in registration, after culling the rolls for duplicate and inactive registrations.
OKLAHOMA STATE

