ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:55 p.m. EST

Florida's rejection of Black history course stirs debate. FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated the state's rejection of a proposed nationwide advanced African American studies course, saying it pushes a political agenda. At a Monday press conference, DeSantis said the state wants education, not indoctrination. As an example, he cited the course's inclusion of a unit on “Black Queer Studies.” Authors whose works are included in the course told The Associated Press it is DeSantis who is pushing a political agenda. They say he doesn't want students exposed to ideas that are contrary to his right-wing philosophy. The College Board, which is testing the course at 60 U.S. high schools, hopes to roll out the course next year.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy