Florida's rejection of Black history course stirs debate. FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated the state's rejection of a proposed nationwide advanced African American studies course, saying it pushes a political agenda. At a Monday press conference, DeSantis said the state wants education, not indoctrination. As an example, he cited the course's inclusion of a unit on “Black Queer Studies.” Authors whose works are included in the course told The Associated Press it is DeSantis who is pushing a political agenda. They say he doesn't want students exposed to ideas that are contrary to his right-wing philosophy. The College Board, which is testing the course at 60 U.S. high schools, hopes to roll out the course next year.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO