Celebration of life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat to be streamed live
"Jerry wished for a big celebration of life," his family's statement said. "And we have a big one planned."
Jerry Blavat Dies: ‘The Geator With The Heater’, A Philadelphia Radio Advocate For Early R&B Artists, Was 82
Jerry Blavat, a fast-talking DJ in Philadelphia who was a staunch backer of R&B in an era where “race records” weren’t mainstream, died Friday at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia. His death was confirmed by his close friend A.J. Mattia and Keely Stahl, the latter his companion of more than 30 years. The cause of death was from complications caused by myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease. He was 82 and worked up until recently, when he canceled several long-running live events. However, he was still heard regularly on his own Geator Gold Radio network, and on his weekly Saturday night...
Legendary Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat dies at 82
Jerry Blavat, the legendary disc jockey known as "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Boss with the Hot Sauce" has died, Action News has learned. He was 82.
‘What is Philly without the Geator?’ A city mourns the loss of an icon
“There are a lot of sad people in Philadelphia today,” said musician and radio host Ben Vaughn, about the death of Jerry Blavat. “He was a source of joy and happiness for so many people.”. Blavat died early Friday morning from complications due to myasthenia gravis, a nerve...
Philadelphia & New Jersey’s DJ Jerry Blavat Dies At Age 82
Jerry Blavat has led an extraordinarily healthy life for most all of the past 82 years. 6ABC and CBS 3 have both reported the news that Blavat died this morning at 3:45 a.m. this morning, January 20, 2023. Blavat died on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the...
Jerry Blavat’s Health Condition Details, Funeral Arrangements
The funeral for Jerry Blavat, the legendary disc jockey who died on Friday at age 82 will be held on Saturday, January 28 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 1723 Race Street in Philadelphia. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m., with mass scheduled at 11:30...
Atlantic City Newspaper Runs Inappropriate Jerry Blavat Headline
I have long predicted that the actual printed newspaper will eventually cease to exist in its present form. Fewer and fewer people subscribe or purchase the printed edition of newspapers and magazines. There are many millions of Americans who have never looked at or touched a physical newspaper. This trajectory...
