Jerry Blavat, a fast-talking DJ in Philadelphia who was a staunch backer of R&B in an era where “race records” weren’t mainstream, died Friday at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia. His death was confirmed by his close friend A.J. Mattia and Keely Stahl, the latter his companion of more than 30 years. The cause of death was from complications caused by myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease. He was 82 and worked up until recently, when he canceled several long-running live events. However, he was still heard regularly on his own Geator Gold Radio network, and on his weekly Saturday night...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO