Pottstown, PA

Deadline

Jerry Blavat Dies: ‘The Geator With The Heater’, A Philadelphia Radio Advocate For Early R&B Artists, Was 82

Jerry Blavat, a fast-talking DJ in Philadelphia who was a staunch backer of R&B in an era where “race records” weren’t mainstream, died Friday at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia. His death was confirmed by his close friend A.J. Mattia and Keely Stahl, the latter his companion of more than 30 years. The cause of death was from complications caused by myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease. He was 82 and worked up until recently, when he canceled several long-running live events. However, he was still heard regularly on his own Geator Gold Radio network, and on his weekly Saturday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation

One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years

Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Rock 104.1

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Reuniting Soon in Cherry Hill, NJ

If you were a fan of the TV series 'Sons of Anarchy', you might not want to miss some of the cast, including star Charlie Hunnam, reuniting in South Jersey. For seven seasons, 'Sons of Anarchy' followed character 'Jax' Teller (played by Hunam) and his struggles to balance fatherhood and his involvement with an outlaw motorcycle club.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
wilmtoday.com

Best Places to Live in Wilmington, DE!

We’ve highlighted so many amazing things to DO in Wilmington, but an even better question is… where should you LIVE? We’ve got you covered! We know the city has a ton of options, so we honed in on apartment buildings for this edition. Take a look at our list of some of the best places to live in Wilmington, DE!
WILMINGTON, DE
Star News

Upscale restaurant coming to Northern Liberties

SIN Philadelphia steakhouse will open this year at 1102 Germantown Ave. in Northern Liberties, on the ground level of a 51-unit apartment complex that will also open in 2023. SIN is an acronym for Steak Italian Nightlife, and aims to open in September. The 4,750-square-foot space will feature a main...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Convicted of Raping Woman at Philadelphia's Love Park in 2020

A man has been convicted of raping a woman at Philadelphia's Love Park nearly three years ago. On Monday Quindell Campbell, 26, pleaded guilty to rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

