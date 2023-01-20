'Birth/Rebirth' Review: Laura Moss' Reimagining of Frankenstein Comes to Life With Arresting Performances | Sundance 2023

The Sundance Film Festival has always been a great way to start the year for film buffs. And — after two years of being a completely virtual event due to the pandemic — in 2023, the festival has returned with a new hybrid format. That means there’s still an online portion, but the in-person part is back, with attendees descending on Park City, Utah, to catch movies in theaters. In the past few years, notable films like Hereditary and After Yang have made a splash at the festival, and in 2023, there will be premieres like The Pod Generation, Infinity Pool, and Cat Person (based on the New Yorker short story) to keep an eye on.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO