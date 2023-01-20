Read full article on original website
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
As a result of Tyre Nichols's death, five police officers in Memphis have been disciplined or terminated.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Systemic racism at core of police brutality in US, innocent lives lost every dayEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
WREG
Tyre Nichols’ family, attorneys see ‘appalling’ arrest video, ask for justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols was beaten by police for three minutes, 80 to 100 yards from his home as he called repeatedly for his mother, whose name was tattooed on his arm, family members and attorneys said Monday. Nichols’ mother and stepfather were joined by their attorneys at...
'We will see what they did to Tyre' | Family asks for patience, recounts 'horrific' & 'appalling' video of confrontation with MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County District Attorney's office said the release of video footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols, which led to five Memphis Police officers being fired after Nichols died in the hospital, could come "this week or next." Relatives of Tyre Nichols met with city...
Family of Tyre Nichols’ demands more justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols’ sister is speaking out against the Memphis Police Department after her brother was killed two weeks ago. On January 7, Nichols was taken into custody. His family says he was brutally beaten by officers during his arrest and died three days later. The incident sparked investigations by several agencies, ultimately, […]
Everything we know about the death of Tyre Nichols, video from confrontation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, 2023, three days after being arrested by officers of the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said that Nichols, about 6-foot-3 and 145 pounds, according to attorney Ben Crump, was originally pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7 and ran from officers.
Reviewing the legal and civil-rights-focused future surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For roughly two weeks, the country had been waiting for the identities of the officers involved in the traffic stop that left Tyre Nichols complaining of shortness of breath on Jan. 7, later resulting in his death. The Memphis Police Department released the identities of five...
actionnews5.com
‘Appalling, heinous’: Attorney compares Tyre Nichols video to Rodney King beating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols, the man who died days after a confrontation with Memphis police, spoke Monday for the first time since seeing footage from the event that led to his death. Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a traffic stop turned...
Tyre Nichols family set to view footage of arrest Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest. For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols. “You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always […]
Man arrested for murder, spits on cops during arrest, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who shot another man to death at a Parkway Village grocery store spit on police when officers finally took him into custody, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said 23-year-old Landon Quinton and another man approached two people outside of the Z...
Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says
A Memphis councilman who said he's been told about the bodycam video showing Tyre Nichols' violent arrest said the footage is "disgusting." The post Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says appeared first on NewsOne.
actionnews5.com
Lakeland woman pleads guilty to education loan fraud
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lakeland woman pled guilty to an education loan fraud charge on Monday morning. Keli Pollard, 50, attended the University of Memphis as an undergraduate and graduate student between 2016 and 2022. According to court documents, Pollard received federal student loans through fraud by submitting falsified...
actionnews5.com
CLERB officials wants involvement in MPD’s hiring process after 5 officers terminated
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In light of the Tyre investigation, which led to the termination of five Memphis police officers, the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board is calling for MPD to involve them in its hiring process. Chairman James Kirkwood of the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, which represents civilian...
tri-statedefender.com
Rally set as pursuit continues for ‘Justice for Tyre Nichols’
A rally for justice in the death of Tyre D. Nichols is set for Monday after his family meets with city officials and views video footage of his death. National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Nichols’ family in wrongful death litigation, will be at the gathering at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church, 538 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. It is scheduled for 1 p.m.
One shot at Main Event, man in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was arrested after a shooting at Main Event on Sunday night. According to MPD, a little after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 7219 Appling Farms Parkway. One male victim was taken to Saint Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition. Police charged […]
Woman accused of stealing ex’s car, throwing him from vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man was seriously injured Saturday when he tried to get his stolen car back from his ex-girlfriend. Investigators said Shandricka Childress, 38, was still driving the 2002 Honda Accord when she was arrested Sunday and admitted she was driving the vehicle when her ex-boyfriend was hurt. Police said Childress dragged […]
wknofm.org
TN Politics: City Awaits Potential Bombshell Video in Fatal Police Confrontation
The death of Tyre Nichols, 29, after what might have been an otherwise routine traffic stop by Memphis police on Jan. 7, has become a potential powder keg as city and police officials prepare to release video footage from the incident. Political analyst Otis Sanford says the civic apprehension is...
Man wanted for robbing victim outside Frayser corner store, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a robbery outside a corner store. On Jan. 21 at approximately 2:20 p.m., a man drove to CD Food’s corner store, on Burham Avenue. While getting out of a silver Kia Soul, an unknown...
Memphis Police fires 5 officers for their involvement in Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced Friday they have fired five police officers involved in the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. Officer Tadarrius Bean, with MPD since 2020. Officer Demetrius Haley, with MPD since 2020. Officer Emmitt Martin III, with MPD since 2018. Officer...
actionnews5.com
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend. According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m. Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were...
Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
One dead in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday. MPD responded to a call on the 100 block of Simpson Ave. and found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and MPD is now investigation. If you know anything […]
