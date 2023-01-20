ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Children's Association for Maximum Potential

Summer is not just a time for fun, it's also the perfect opportunity to volunteer. The Children's Association for Maximum Potential or "CAMP" provides recreational opportunities for individuals with medical conditions or disabilities. Here to tell us more is Dianna Hopkins, chief development officer for CAMP. Children’s Association for Maximum...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Blood donors have the opportunity to win a PS5!

SAN ANTONIO - There is just a one-and-a-half-day blood supply in our community. The goal is to maintain a six-day supply. There is a new way you can help with a Super Bowl Sunday twist! It's called the Big Game Giveaway; here's how it works. Anyone who donates blood with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

IVV Olympiad Walking Festival

The 2023 IVV Olympiad allows you to enjoy the beautiful city of San Antonio while walking, biking and swimming. Here with more on how you can join in on the event is Dr. Parshanth Rao and Susan Medlin, the AVA Vice President. IVV Olympiad Walking Festival. February 19-26 Downtown San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Redeemer's Praise Church served 1,000 plates to the hungry during Dream Week

SAN ANTONIO - A special service was held at the Redeemer's Praise Church Saturday that was meant to serve those that are hungry. This Dream Week event was hosted by Pastor Shetigho Nakpodia from Redeemer's Praise Church. The congregation sang, shared experiences, read scriptures, and distributed 1,000 meals afterward. Despite...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Year of the Water Rabbit at Dashi

The Lunar New Year started Saturday and it's the year of the Rabbit, the luckiest of them all. The culinary director of Dashi and Sichuan House Kristina Zhao with more on a celebration she is hosting. DASHI Dinner Series. Season 3, Episode 1: Year of the Water Rabbit. February 6...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Free heart screenings for teenagers available this February

SAN ANTONIO - The organization, AugustHeart, will be providing free heart screenings to teenagers to identify selected heart abnormalities in an effort to reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death coming this February. On February 23rd from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. teenagers will be able to be screened at...
news4sanantonio.com

15-year New Braunfels Police Department veteran diagnosed with colon cancer

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year veteran of the New Braunfels Police Department has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. Sgt. Andrew Kempker is regarded as one of the most respected officers in his community. Through his tenure with the New Braunfels Police Department, he’s served as Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Community Liaison Officer, and Sergeant.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Enter the Film SA Competition for a chance to win $1000

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Film Commission announced Monday the launch of its annual "Film SA Contest.’. It is a film competition devoted to telling the story of the people, places, and shared experiences that make San Antonio such a vibrant city. It is open to young filmmakers ages 14 to 21.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New bar opens amidst N St. Mary's construction woes

The newest vibrant bar in San Antonio has opened on the N St. Mary's strip - yes, the same strip with establishments frustrated from prolonged construction. Vibras, a reggaeton inspired with pink flair bar, sits right at the corner of Kings Ct and N St. Mary's. Bar operator and partner, John Villanueva says getting people to "walk through the rubble," is tough.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Car thefts rose by nearly 37% in San Antonio last year

SAN ANTONIO--Car thefts are on the rise in San Antonio, up almost 36.6% percent over last year, police say. The San Antonio Police Department just finished a task force aimed at slowing the problem. Between November 22, 2022, and January 6, 2023, police made 58 arrests on vehicle theft cases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Head-on collision kills 7 people in Comal County

COMAL COUNTY, Texas - 7 people are dead and one child is injured after a head-on collision. The crash happened Sunday night near Buffalo Springs Road, North of New Braunfels. DPS investigators say a black Ford truck went the wrong way down FM 27-22 and struck a black Chrysler Aspen.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Roe v. Wade 50th Anniversary, advocates march downtown San Antonio

As pro-life advocates take over downtown San Antonio on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people chant, "Pro Life, Choose Life! Pro Life, Choose Life!" The annual San Antonio March for Life organized by the San Antonio Coalition for Life, brought about families and people of all walks of life holding signs with the words, 'Choose Life.'
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio takes next step towards carbon neutrality

SAN ANTONIO - The CPS energy board of trustees held a special meeting and passed a plan that shapes San Antonio's energy future - saying it improves reliability and affordability. With a 4-1 vote, the murky picture of San Antonio's energy future is getting a little clearer. And, for some,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Opening statements in the Andre McDonald trial

Big day in court Monday, in the trial of Andre McDonald. The Air Force major is accused of killing his wife and burning her body in 2019. It was revealed this morning, McDonald reached out to his mother and sister-in-law Friday and confessed to killing his wife to Andreen. The 29 year old was last seen in February 2019 after friends and family reported her missing. Andre McDonald was arrested months later after her remains were found in a norther Bexar County field off of Specht Road.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Victim found dead in grassy field with bullet hole in cheek

SAN ANTONIO - A witness called authorities about a person dead in a grassy field late Friday night. The San Antonio Police Department says that a witness called police around 9:00 p.m. about a deceased person near the 9300 block of Somerset on San Antonio's South Side. Police say that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy