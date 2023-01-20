Read full article on original website
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
Bad new for renters in San Antonio as prices increase more than any Texas cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Children's Association for Maximum Potential
Summer is not just a time for fun, it's also the perfect opportunity to volunteer. The Children's Association for Maximum Potential or "CAMP" provides recreational opportunities for individuals with medical conditions or disabilities. Here to tell us more is Dianna Hopkins, chief development officer for CAMP. Children’s Association for Maximum...
news4sanantonio.com
Blood donors have the opportunity to win a PS5!
SAN ANTONIO - There is just a one-and-a-half-day blood supply in our community. The goal is to maintain a six-day supply. There is a new way you can help with a Super Bowl Sunday twist! It's called the Big Game Giveaway; here's how it works. Anyone who donates blood with...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
news4sanantonio.com
IVV Olympiad Walking Festival
The 2023 IVV Olympiad allows you to enjoy the beautiful city of San Antonio while walking, biking and swimming. Here with more on how you can join in on the event is Dr. Parshanth Rao and Susan Medlin, the AVA Vice President. IVV Olympiad Walking Festival. February 19-26 Downtown San...
news4sanantonio.com
Redeemer's Praise Church served 1,000 plates to the hungry during Dream Week
SAN ANTONIO - A special service was held at the Redeemer's Praise Church Saturday that was meant to serve those that are hungry. This Dream Week event was hosted by Pastor Shetigho Nakpodia from Redeemer's Praise Church. The congregation sang, shared experiences, read scriptures, and distributed 1,000 meals afterward. Despite...
news4sanantonio.com
Year of the Water Rabbit at Dashi
The Lunar New Year started Saturday and it's the year of the Rabbit, the luckiest of them all. The culinary director of Dashi and Sichuan House Kristina Zhao with more on a celebration she is hosting. DASHI Dinner Series. Season 3, Episode 1: Year of the Water Rabbit. February 6...
news4sanantonio.com
Free heart screenings for teenagers available this February
SAN ANTONIO - The organization, AugustHeart, will be providing free heart screenings to teenagers to identify selected heart abnormalities in an effort to reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death coming this February. On February 23rd from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. teenagers will be able to be screened at...
news4sanantonio.com
15-year New Braunfels Police Department veteran diagnosed with colon cancer
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year veteran of the New Braunfels Police Department has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. Sgt. Andrew Kempker is regarded as one of the most respected officers in his community. Through his tenure with the New Braunfels Police Department, he’s served as Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Community Liaison Officer, and Sergeant.
news4sanantonio.com
Enter the Film SA Competition for a chance to win $1000
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Film Commission announced Monday the launch of its annual "Film SA Contest.’. It is a film competition devoted to telling the story of the people, places, and shared experiences that make San Antonio such a vibrant city. It is open to young filmmakers ages 14 to 21.
news4sanantonio.com
New bar opens amidst N St. Mary's construction woes
The newest vibrant bar in San Antonio has opened on the N St. Mary's strip - yes, the same strip with establishments frustrated from prolonged construction. Vibras, a reggaeton inspired with pink flair bar, sits right at the corner of Kings Ct and N St. Mary's. Bar operator and partner, John Villanueva says getting people to "walk through the rubble," is tough.
news4sanantonio.com
Car thefts rose by nearly 37% in San Antonio last year
SAN ANTONIO--Car thefts are on the rise in San Antonio, up almost 36.6% percent over last year, police say. The San Antonio Police Department just finished a task force aimed at slowing the problem. Between November 22, 2022, and January 6, 2023, police made 58 arrests on vehicle theft cases.
news4sanantonio.com
Head-on collision kills 7 people in Comal County
COMAL COUNTY, Texas - 7 people are dead and one child is injured after a head-on collision. The crash happened Sunday night near Buffalo Springs Road, North of New Braunfels. DPS investigators say a black Ford truck went the wrong way down FM 27-22 and struck a black Chrysler Aspen.
news4sanantonio.com
Roe v. Wade 50th Anniversary, advocates march downtown San Antonio
As pro-life advocates take over downtown San Antonio on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people chant, "Pro Life, Choose Life! Pro Life, Choose Life!" The annual San Antonio March for Life organized by the San Antonio Coalition for Life, brought about families and people of all walks of life holding signs with the words, 'Choose Life.'
news4sanantonio.com
Beatle tribute band ‘Fab Four’ coming to San Antonio
If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won't want to miss this! The Fab Four are heading to the Alamo City for a live performance at the Tobin Center.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio takes next step towards carbon neutrality
SAN ANTONIO - The CPS energy board of trustees held a special meeting and passed a plan that shapes San Antonio's energy future - saying it improves reliability and affordability. With a 4-1 vote, the murky picture of San Antonio's energy future is getting a little clearer. And, for some,...
news4sanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after being shot while mowing lawn on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after two suspects opened fire and shot him while he mowed his lawn on the East Side Saturday evening, according to police. At around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 100 Block of Ohio for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival,...
news4sanantonio.com
Opening statements in the Andre McDonald trial
Big day in court Monday, in the trial of Andre McDonald. The Air Force major is accused of killing his wife and burning her body in 2019. It was revealed this morning, McDonald reached out to his mother and sister-in-law Friday and confessed to killing his wife to Andreen. The 29 year old was last seen in February 2019 after friends and family reported her missing. Andre McDonald was arrested months later after her remains were found in a norther Bexar County field off of Specht Road.
news4sanantonio.com
Man's face slashed after an argument between two women breaks out, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was hospitalized with a cut across his face after an argument between two women broke out Saturday evening, police say. Police responded to the 7600 block of US HWY 90 W at around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people struck by car after fight breaks out in front of bar
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a woman was injured after being struck by a car late Sunday night. It happened in front of a bar around 10 p.m. at the 4200 block of Culebra Rd., near Benrus Dr. Police said it appears the woman might have been involved...
news4sanantonio.com
Victim found dead in grassy field with bullet hole in cheek
SAN ANTONIO - A witness called authorities about a person dead in a grassy field late Friday night. The San Antonio Police Department says that a witness called police around 9:00 p.m. about a deceased person near the 9300 block of Somerset on San Antonio's South Side. Police say that...
