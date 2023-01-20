Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alaska Man Saves Huge Moose From Drowning In Icy Lake
A local pharmacist in Anchorage, Alaska is no stranger to helping people with medical assistance when needed. Helping out a moose that was in trouble of drowning isn’t in his typical job description though. But that’s exactly what he did on Tuesday night when he heard loud splashing noises coming from a nearby lake.
KSLTV
Anchorage Alaska Temple to be rebuilt, moved to a new location
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the Anchorage Alaska Temple will be rebuilt in a new location and will be larger than the original. According to a news release from the Church, the new temple — which...
alaskasnewssource.com
After a chilly night, the weather becomes warmer... and wetter!
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral experience quite a remarkable spread of weather conditions on Saturday. The day started “mild” in the lower 30s with areas of light snow, but ended with a brilliant and gorgeous sunset under a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the middle 20s, still a few degrees above the normal daytime high. There’ll be a short-lived reality check overnight, though, as temperatures drop back into the single digits and low teens for Sunday morning lows.
macaronikid.com
Top 5 Things To Do In Anchorage With Kids This Week
Every Sunday, Macaroni KID Anchorage-Eagle River shares our picks for five things to do with your kids in Anchorage, Alaska over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Anchorage-Eagle River's picks for the five things to do in Anchorage with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
alaskasnewssource.com
Aloha Days returns to Anchorage after nearly 3 years
The Scouts hosted their annual Jack-Frost-O-Ree on Saturday, providing activities and a place to socialize for cub families. A pedestrian was struck and killed on Saturday afternoon near Abbott Road and Birch Road. Complaint says thousands going hungry. Updated: 21 hours ago. After months of turmoil amid a backlog of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan chefs have been putting the state on the national food scene for decades, and another chef can now be added to that list: Chef Nathan Bentley and the crew at Altura Bistro in Anchorage were nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022. The semifinalist...
alaskasnewssource.com
Scholarship opportunities aplenty for Mat-Su students, residents
A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night. Zachary James may not know what’s worse. He said he was hit by a snowplow then cursed out by the driver afterwards. He also said he’s been trying to report the incident to police since it happened, which has been frustrating at best.
alaskasnewssource.com
Avalanche bulletin issued for Turnagain Pass this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A special avalanche bulletin has been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to an unstable snowpack in Turnagain Pass. The bulletin was issued by the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center, and advises backcountry users to be aware of the possibility of heightened avalanche danger from 6 a.m. Saturday morning through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Avalanches may happen suddenly from natural causes, and can also be triggered by the movement people, vehicles or large animals.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Folk Festival finishes first week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Folk Festival began at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 19, with a variety of musical experiences. “We feature local acts, sometimes as many as 140 acts during the course of 12 shows, and Folk Week shows around town,” Anchorage Folk Festival Board Member Marianne See said.
hebervalleyradio.com
Anchorage Alaska Temple To Be Reconstructed
SALT LAKE CITY-Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced its temple at Anchorage, Alaska will be reconstructed. This significantly larger temple will be built on the same property where a meetinghouse for the Salt Lake City-based faith is currently in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will...
alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast Jan. 23, 2023
A number of valley-based organizations such as the Mat-Su Health Foundation, Matanuska Electric Association, MTA Foundation, and the Alaska State Fair have opened up application windows for varying scholarship opportunities. A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night. Updated: 4 hours ago. Zachary James may not...
alaskasnewssource.com
Altura James Beard Nomination
A number of valley-based organizations such as the Mat-Su Health Foundation, Matanuska Electric Association, MTA Foundation, and the Alaska State Fair have opened up application windows for varying scholarship opportunities. A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night. Updated: 5 hours ago. Zachary James may not...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after one person died from injuries sustained in a collision early Monday morning. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police and medics responded to the 4800 block of Spenard Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Anchorage police said the vehicle...
alaskasnewssource.com
Blind man says he was struck by snowplow in Spenard then had trouble reporting it
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Zachary James may not know what’s worse after he was hit by a snowplow, then says he was cursed out by the driver afterward. James said he’s also been trying to report the incident to police since it happened, which has been frustrating at best.
alaskasnewssource.com
More rounds of light snow expected through the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2.8 inches of snow that fell Thursday evening through early Friday morning was the most snow to fall since the end of the “snow blitz” on Dec. 15. In fact, Anchorage went 34 days (from Dec. 15 through Jan. 18) without seeing 1 inch of snow or more on any given day.
alaskasnewssource.com
A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night
A number of valley-based organizations such as the Mat-Su Health Foundation, Matanuska Electric Association, MTA Foundation, and the Alaska State Fair have opened up application windows for varying scholarship opportunities. Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run Updated: 6 hours ago. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer woman dies in head-on collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer woman died in a head-on collision in Palmer on Saturday night, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers say they responded at 7:42 p.m. to a two-car collision at the intersection of North Old Glenn Highway and East Clark-Wolverine Road. Troopers say a Nissan Versa was headed southbound on the highway when the driver attempted to turn left onto East Clark-Wolverine Road. The car drove in front of a Toyota SUV that was headed down the highway in the opposite direction, resulting in a head-on collision.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Fire Department responds to 2-alarm fire near Ship Creek
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage firefighters responded to reports of a warehouse fire in the Ship Creek area on Thursday night. According to Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd, the fire near 2500 North Post Road was reported at 8:09 p.m. “A total of 20 units responded as part...
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in Seward Highway wreck
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious car collision on Saturday on the Seward Highway. The Anchorage Police Department wrote in a news release the three-car crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at Mile 83 of the Seward Highway, roughly eight miles south of Girdwood. Anchorage police say the injured party was driving a Subaru Outback northbound when they crossed over the center line of the roadway. The Subaru missed a Ford F-250 but slammed into the truck’s snowmachine trailer, with the impact causing the Subaru to swing into a GMC Sierra.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage police seek driver after Spenard Road crash kills pedestrian
Anchorage police are seeking the driver responsible for a hit-and-run collision early Monday on Spenard Road which left a pedestrian dead. In a statement, police said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the 4800 block of Spenard, just south of Wisconsin Street. The pedestrian who was hit was taken to a local hospital and died there.
Comments / 0