Every year in January, the little town of Dade City hosts one of the region's biggest festivals. The Kumquat Festival is put on to celebrate the annual kumquat crop. Dade City, and the surrounding area, are considered the kumquat capital of the world. A vast majority of the United States's kumquats are produced in this region. Kumquats are small tart citrus fruits that are eaten whole. They can also be turned into a variety of delicious treats, including jams, marmalades, beer, wine, sauces, and pies.

DADE CITY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO