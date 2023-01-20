Read full article on original website
Children get free Busch Gardens, SeaWorld admission all 2023 with Preschool Card
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the families with children 5 and under who want to have fun, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando are offering free admission all 2023. There is now one less ticket to buy when you purchase a Preschool Card. Here's a breakdown of how...
Ellenton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Tampa, Florida
If you are looking for great deals on stores in Tampa, I would recommend visiting one of the best outlets in the area: Ellenton Premium Outlets. On this site, apart from enjoying the weather, the atmosphere, you will find discounts in most of its stores. In addition, you will find different recognized and local brands.
Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
Busch Gardens, SeaWorld offer free admission for kids throughout 2023
Thinking of fun ideas for the family this year, but don't want to break the bank? Look no further because these Florida parks are making it easy on the wallet all year long.
Honeycomb Bread Bakers
Honeycomb Bread Bakers is a stone hearth bakery in downtown Winter Haven. Dine in customers will enjoy sandwiches and salads, bagels, quiche and daily specials. Honeycomb makes artisan bread and pastries for local restaurants and coffee shops. A local bakery producing artisan bread and pastries, they are the region’s first...
Drew’s American Grill to Open in Spring Hill
Setting up shop at Suncoast Crossing, Drew’s will serve American food with a focus on freshness
9 Best Boozy Bottomless Brunch Spots In Tampa Bay
We love a delicious brunch and it’s even better when they offer bottomless mimosas! When you need to get with your girlfriends or go out with family and want a drink these restaurants are perfect. Check out the best brunch spots in Tampa Bay where you can grab bottomless drinks this weekend.
Beloved Kissin’ Cuzzins restaurant to live on after pending sale to employee
Like the El Cap hamburger joint on 4th Street North, Kissin’ Cuzzins, another venerable St. Petersburg restaurant, recently faced an existential crisis but has been saved from the wrecking ball. Located at 951 34th Street North, the diner was listed for sale last August. However, instead of selling the...
Florida State Fair 2023
The Florida State Fair – Find Your Fun always in Tampa, always in February – will be held on February 9-20, 2023. Tickets can be purchased online at www.floridastatefair.com , at a participating Wawa location until February 10th, or at the gate. Parking is free every day of the fair.
Lakeland man homeless for 30 years gifted new home
Nonprofit organization Worth and Purpose used crowdfunding to gift a Lakeland man experiencing chronic homelessness with a new home.
Dade City Kumquat Festival Set To Take Place Again On January 28th
Every year in January, the little town of Dade City hosts one of the region's biggest festivals. The Kumquat Festival is put on to celebrate the annual kumquat crop. Dade City, and the surrounding area, are considered the kumquat capital of the world. A vast majority of the United States's kumquats are produced in this region. Kumquats are small tart citrus fruits that are eaten whole. They can also be turned into a variety of delicious treats, including jams, marmalades, beer, wine, sauces, and pies.
Tampa Bay is now home to an invasive, air-breathing fish
Researchers noted that goldine snakeheads were seen hunting frogs on land.
Grocery Mystery Solved? Signs Point To Target
More than 18 months after The Grove teased a new grocery story in an online post, the mystery about which one would be moving into the development may be over. It appears Super Target is, well, targeting the parcel of land on The Grove’s main property, right across Pink Flamingo Ln. from Cost Plus World Market (see map).
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
Florida Man Strikes Gold With Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Purchased At 7-Eleven
A Florida man strikes gold when he purchased a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket from a 7-Eleven location. The Florida Lottery announced that Michael Huggins, 47, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.
Tampa Show Suppliers: ‘If You See It, Buy It. It Will Sell Out’
TAMPA, Fla. – The sentiment of most suppliers in the two Supplier Expo buildings at the Florida RV SuperShow may have been best summed up Thursday (Jan. 19) by a bit of advice offered to consumers by Dometic officials. “RVers like to shop things a little bit, but I...
Three fronts on the way for Central Florida, fog expected for Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many areas stayed dry, Marion, Flagler and portions of Sumter, Lake and Volusia Counties had rain, with more than an inch in parts of Flagler County. Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the showers are slowly tapering off and by morning, the weather should be quiet with areas of fog. Drive safely.
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
Families object to possible closure of Hillsborough elementary school
While the deadline for submitting online feedback has passed, several students, parents, and teachers took their concerns about the proposed rezoning directly to the Hillsborough School Board members at their meeting on Tuesday.
The 25 hottest new restaurants in Tampa Bay right now, according to Yelp
Sure, we love letting readers know about new places to eat around Tampa Bay, but sometimes you need to hear from someone else, and Yelp reviewers will certainly let you know. So, here are a few of the newest and hottest restaurants in Tampa Bay, according to Yelpers. 3.5 out...
