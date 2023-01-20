ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburndale, FL

tourcounsel.com

Ellenton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Tampa, Florida

If you are looking for great deals on stores in Tampa, I would recommend visiting one of the best outlets in the area: Ellenton Premium Outlets. On this site, apart from enjoying the weather, the atmosphere, you will find discounts in most of its stores. In addition, you will find different recognized and local brands.
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
FLORIDA STATE
visitcentralflorida.org

Honeycomb Bread Bakers

Honeycomb Bread Bakers is a stone hearth bakery in downtown Winter Haven. Dine in customers will enjoy sandwiches and salads, bagels, quiche and daily specials. Honeycomb makes artisan bread and pastries for local restaurants and coffee shops. A local bakery producing artisan bread and pastries, they are the region’s first...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
wild941.com

9 Best Boozy Bottomless Brunch Spots In Tampa Bay

We love a delicious brunch and it’s even better when they offer bottomless mimosas! When you need to get with your girlfriends or go out with family and want a drink these restaurants are perfect. Check out the best brunch spots in Tampa Bay where you can grab bottomless drinks this weekend.
TAMPA, FL
hot1015tampabay.com

Florida State Fair 2023

The Florida State Fair – Find Your Fun always in Tampa, always in February – will be held on February 9-20, 2023. Tickets can be purchased online at www.floridastatefair.com , at a participating Wawa location until February 10th, or at the gate. Parking is free every day of the fair.
TAMPA, FL
Grant Piper News

Dade City Kumquat Festival Set To Take Place Again On January 28th

Every year in January, the little town of Dade City hosts one of the region's biggest festivals. The Kumquat Festival is put on to celebrate the annual kumquat crop. Dade City, and the surrounding area, are considered the kumquat capital of the world. A vast majority of the United States's kumquats are produced in this region. Kumquats are small tart citrus fruits that are eaten whole. They can also be turned into a variety of delicious treats, including jams, marmalades, beer, wine, sauces, and pies.
DADE CITY, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Grocery Mystery Solved? Signs Point To Target

More than 18 months after The Grove teased a new grocery story in an online post, the mystery about which one would be moving into the development may be over. It appears Super Target is, well, targeting the parcel of land on The Grove’s main property, right across Pink Flamingo Ln. from Cost Plus World Market (see map).
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
HUDSON, FL
rvbusiness.com

Tampa Show Suppliers: ‘If You See It, Buy It. It Will Sell Out’

TAMPA, Fla. – The sentiment of most suppliers in the two Supplier Expo buildings at the Florida RV SuperShow may have been best summed up Thursday (Jan. 19) by a bit of advice offered to consumers by Dometic officials. “RVers like to shop things a little bit, but I...
TAMPA, FL

