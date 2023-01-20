Horry County police still working to catch ‘nuisance cows’ roaming near Highway 701 in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department officers were working Friday evening to catch “nuisance cows” that were roaming near Highway 701 in the Loris area, and police resumed work to catch the cows Saturday morning.

“Officers are back out this morning to attempt to catch the cows and relocate them,” police said . As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Morgan Road is closed for safety purposes. Drivers should use alternate routes until further notice.

“Since we are dealing with livestock, we do not have an estimated time for the road reopening,” HCPD said in a Facebook post.

HCPD Environmental Services and Horry County Animal Care Center are working together to catch the cows.

The cows were first spotted Friday roaming along Highway 701 near Morgan Road, according to police.

“Mooo-ve slowly and keep your eyes peeled,” police said.

