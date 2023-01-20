ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

Rowlett teen diagnosed with leukemia receives backyard gym through Make-A-Wish Foundation

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When Rowlett teen Sebastian Osaderuk was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago, he lost his hair, confidence and desire to workout. He then made a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation to receive a backyard gym, and none other than former Dallas Cowboy Brandon Carr was there when it was officially unveiled. The Lakeview Centennial junior—who has dreams of becoming a bodybuilder and nutritionist—is now in remission. He says he hopes other young people can take the thing that's making them depressed and also find something they love to work themselves out of it.
WFAA

UT Dallas instructor skydives toward a world record

DALLAS — When students listen to UT Dallas neuroscience lecturer Vanessa Shirazi talk about the brain, they have no idea what’s really on her mind. “Do my students know about this side?” Shirazi asked. “Yes, I think so. Usually, at some point in the semester, I’ll have to mention it somehow. I love it too much. It comes out even if I try not to.”
fortworthreport.org

The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex

“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
dmagazine.com

10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’

North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
WJTV 12

9-year-old Wylie student reads more than three million words in half of a school year, wants to read five million words by the end of the school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Wylie East Elementary student has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before.   When you walk into the school’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read almost all […]
KTEN.com

McKinney sisters safe; grandmother, father jailed

McKINNEY, Texas (KTEN) — Two McKinney sisters who had been the subject of an Amber Alert since early Friday are safe; their grandmother and father are in jail. McKinney police said 60-year-old Jame Burns was taken into custody in Richardson on Sunday evening. She is facing two felony counts of kidnapping along with child endangerment and drug charges.
inForney.com

KSAT 12

dallasexpress.com

Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den

An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
WFAA

WFAA

