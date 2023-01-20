Read full article on original website
Rowlett teen diagnosed with leukemia receives backyard gym through Make-A-Wish Foundation
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When Rowlett teen Sebastian Osaderuk was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago, he lost his hair, confidence and desire to workout. He then made a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation to receive a backyard gym, and none other than former Dallas Cowboy Brandon Carr was there when it was officially unveiled. The Lakeview Centennial junior—who has dreams of becoming a bodybuilder and nutritionist—is now in remission. He says he hopes other young people can take the thing that's making them depressed and also find something they love to work themselves out of it.
Local family brings awareness to hydrocephalus through TikTok, six-year-old Ace is beating the odds
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ace is like most six-year-old boys, he loves playing with his brothers, school and music. His family describe him as someone who is always smiling and laughing. His mother, Sheridan Gleason, likes to say, “To know Ace is to love Ace, because Ace loves everyone.” But his doctors say Ace is […]
WFAA
Dallas Children's Advocacy Center to host the Child Abduction Response Team Training
Starting today, Dallas Children's Advocacy Center is hosting the Child Abduction Response Team Training where they will educate on the best defenses against those who seek to harm children. They join us with more. For more information, visit DCAC.org.
UNT pilot program offers free health care for performing artists through March 2023
FORT WORTH, Texas — When it comes to the sound of music, every note has to be perfect for double bass player Jose Saavedra. He hopes to one day be recognized as one of the world’s best musicians. And thanks to his doctors, Saavedra is making beautiful music...
WFAA
Endangered vulture found dead had unnatural wound, Dallas Zoo says
Pin, a lappet-faced vulture, had been at the Dallas Zoo for 33 years. He was found dead in a "suspicious" manner over the weekend.
WFAA
Dad of McKinney AMBER Alert children feels he’s being wrongfully accused of kidnapping
“I actually was texting [Justin} when he was there during the visitation. He texted me, ‘My kids are missing, my kids are gone,” his ex-girlfriend says.
bestsouthwestguide.com
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
dallasposttrib.com
Parkland doctor provides advice on how to avoid getting the flu, cold or COVID
DALLAS – It’s a new year but respiratory viruses are still present with flu activity peaking between December and February. But could that cough, runny nose or body aches indicate it’s flu, cold or COVID?. These three sicknesses have two things in common – they are contagious...
UT Dallas instructor skydives toward a world record
DALLAS — When students listen to UT Dallas neuroscience lecturer Vanessa Shirazi talk about the brain, they have no idea what’s really on her mind. “Do my students know about this side?” Shirazi asked. “Yes, I think so. Usually, at some point in the semester, I’ll have to mention it somehow. I love it too much. It comes out even if I try not to.”
'He was my rock': Mother of 17-year-old killed outside Fort Worth Whataburger speaks out
FORT WORTH, Texas — We're learning more about the teenager who was killed in a shooting outside of a Whataburger in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a Whataburger on West Berry Street, across from Paschal High School.
fortworthreport.org
The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex
“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
dmagazine.com
10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’
North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
9-year-old Wylie student reads more than three million words in half of a school year, wants to read five million words by the end of the school year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Wylie East Elementary student has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before. When you walk into the school’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read almost all […]
KTEN.com
McKinney sisters safe; grandmother, father jailed
McKINNEY, Texas (KTEN) — Two McKinney sisters who had been the subject of an Amber Alert since early Friday are safe; their grandmother and father are in jail. McKinney police said 60-year-old Jame Burns was taken into custody in Richardson on Sunday evening. She is facing two felony counts of kidnapping along with child endangerment and drug charges.
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
Whataburger employee fatally shot in North Texas parking lot
Family members said he was about to become a father.
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
dallasexpress.com
Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den
An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
