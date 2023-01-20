Central Appalachia still struggles to recover from blows incurred through the decline of the coal mining industry: unemployment, poverty, and weakened infrastructure—including an inefficient waste management system. An initiative called ReUse Corridor has joined multiple stakeholders in that region to address these issues, and to do so by jumpstarting a circular economy. Launched by Coalfield Development, a workforce training and development organization, the Corridor works to generate new jobs and support existing businesses in reuse, recycling, and upcycling.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO