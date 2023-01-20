ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

wchstv.com

Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
waste360.com

ReUse Corridor Breathes Life into Central Appalachia

Central Appalachia still struggles to recover from blows incurred through the decline of the coal mining industry: unemployment, poverty, and weakened infrastructure—including an inefficient waste management system. An initiative called ReUse Corridor has joined multiple stakeholders in that region to address these issues, and to do so by jumpstarting a circular economy. Launched by Coalfield Development, a workforce training and development organization, the Corridor works to generate new jobs and support existing businesses in reuse, recycling, and upcycling.
Mountain State Spotlight

Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?

State lawmakers say improving public education is a priority this session. But after years of legislative neglect and funneling money into private schools, there are major hurdles ahead. Here are some of the biggest issues facing West Virginia public schools. Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WTRF- 7News

American Pickers coming back to West Virginia in March

The hit tv show American Pickers is coming back to West Virginia. According to the Got A Pick Facebook page, American Pickers will be back in West Virginia in March. American Pickers says they are looking for large, private, junky, rusty collections. If anyone has collections and wants to be featured they can contact American […]
Lootpress

The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
WTRF

West Virginia food stamps/SNAP emergency benefits ending in March, says DHHR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving food stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023. This is due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Center Square

Appeals court victory improves West Virginia income tax cut options

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey thinks a recent court ruling will allow the Legislature more flexibility as it debates lowering West Virginia’s income tax rates. Morrisey led a 13-state coalition that sued the federal government over a tax mandate in the American Rescue Plan Act that prevented states from using ARPA funds to “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in [their] net tax revenue” that results from a change in law that “reduces any tax.” ...
rewind1051.com

West Virginia popularly growing with homeowners

A national migration study conducted by a prominent moving company finds that West Virginia is a popular destination. The survey by United Van Lines tracked its in-bound and out-bound shipments across the country over last year. The data found that out of over 330 customers in the Mountain State, 57 percent moved in from out of state while 43 percent were on the way out.
Lootpress

WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements

In Monday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, the West Virginia Senate has advanced a bill that would reduce the length of unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to between 12 and 20. Also, a House committee moved bills aimed at massive statewide shortages of school personnel. West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 1-23-23

–There could be some slick roads in parts of the Mountain State this morning. –Three more W.Va. college presidents raise opposition to campus concealed carry. –A new facility in Morgantown will need exponentially more milk from West Virginia dairy farms. –Sports: the NFC and AFC Championship games in the NFL...
woay.com

One Storm Exits, Another Eyes Southern West Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A winter wonderland has returned to the region thanks to an upper-level low pressure pushing across the state this afternoon. The snow has ended and gradually the sun will emerge to melt the snow on Tuesday. On the heels of this storm, another is taking shape...
