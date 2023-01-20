Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
waste360.com
ReUse Corridor Breathes Life into Central Appalachia
Central Appalachia still struggles to recover from blows incurred through the decline of the coal mining industry: unemployment, poverty, and weakened infrastructure—including an inefficient waste management system. An initiative called ReUse Corridor has joined multiple stakeholders in that region to address these issues, and to do so by jumpstarting a circular economy. Launched by Coalfield Development, a workforce training and development organization, the Corridor works to generate new jobs and support existing businesses in reuse, recycling, and upcycling.
WV Division of Highways offering summer co-op program
Students in eligible programs have an opportunity to get paid hands-on experience this summer
Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?
State lawmakers say improving public education is a priority this session. But after years of legislative neglect and funneling money into private schools, there are major hurdles ahead. Here are some of the biggest issues facing West Virginia public schools. Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia has one of the highest resignation rates
A recent study from WalletHub has found that West Virginia has one of the highest job resignation rates in the nation.
American Pickers coming back to West Virginia in March
The hit tv show American Pickers is coming back to West Virginia. According to the Got A Pick Facebook page, American Pickers will be back in West Virginia in March. American Pickers says they are looking for large, private, junky, rusty collections. If anyone has collections and wants to be featured they can contact American […]
The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
The West Virginia governors that spent time in prison
Bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice and fraud are just a few of the things these two former West Virginia governors were convicted of.
WTRF
West Virginia food stamps/SNAP emergency benefits ending in March, says DHHR
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving food stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023. This is due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
North central West Virginia gas prices surpass national average
West Virginia's gas prices have followed the national average in trending back up, and in north central West Virginia, they've surpassed the national average.
Appeals court victory improves West Virginia income tax cut options
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey thinks a recent court ruling will allow the Legislature more flexibility as it debates lowering West Virginia’s income tax rates. Morrisey led a 13-state coalition that sued the federal government over a tax mandate in the American Rescue Plan Act that prevented states from using ARPA funds to “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in [their] net tax revenue” that results from a change in law that “reduces any tax.” ...
West Virginia Senate passes bill tightening unemployment benefit rules
People in West Virginia would be permitted to collect unemployment benefits for fewer weeks and be required do more to prove they are searching for work to remain benefit-eligible under a bill passed Monday by the state Senate.
Upcoming ‘Firefighter 1’ courses to look out for in West Virginia
If you're interested in joining a local volunteer fire department, here's where to get started.
Metro News
Legislature still has $215 million decisions on support for cutting-edge battery manufacturer
West Virginia lawmakers have significant decisions ahead about millions of dollars in public support for a cutting-edge battery factory on the site of the old Weirton Steel mill. A delegate whose district is right up on the edge of that Hancock County property, Pat McGeehan, is sounding alarms about whether...
rewind1051.com
West Virginia popularly growing with homeowners
A national migration study conducted by a prominent moving company finds that West Virginia is a popular destination. The survey by United Van Lines tracked its in-bound and out-bound shipments across the country over last year. The data found that out of over 330 customers in the Mountain State, 57 percent moved in from out of state while 43 percent were on the way out.
WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements
In Monday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, the West Virginia Senate has advanced a bill that would reduce the length of unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to between 12 and 20. Also, a House committee moved bills aimed at massive statewide shortages of school personnel. West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Metro News
MetroNews This Morning 1-23-23
–There could be some slick roads in parts of the Mountain State this morning. –Three more W.Va. college presidents raise opposition to campus concealed carry. –A new facility in Morgantown will need exponentially more milk from West Virginia dairy farms. –Sports: the NFC and AFC Championship games in the NFL...
Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K
Soon, health-focused nonprofits in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000.
woay.com
One Storm Exits, Another Eyes Southern West Virginia
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A winter wonderland has returned to the region thanks to an upper-level low pressure pushing across the state this afternoon. The snow has ended and gradually the sun will emerge to melt the snow on Tuesday. On the heels of this storm, another is taking shape...
