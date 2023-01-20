Read full article on original website
Thousands without power in northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
Winter storm leaves thousands of Arkansas customers without power
Rain and snowfall left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Wednesday morning.
Snow forecast for the late evening around the I-30 corridor
SHREVEPORT, La. - The tail end of the storm system responsible for Tuesday's soggy weather was moving over the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas. The Regional Radar from late Tuesday evening showed the rain in blue and snow in white. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday for...
ARDOT asks drivers to stay home as snow and slush cover Arkansas roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Snow and slush covered highways, interstates and major roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many side roads across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are slushy or covered with snow, while many side roads are much worse. Tow trucks spent Tusday night on...
Snowy scenes from across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — As of Tuesday afternoon, many parts of Arkansas have been seeing significant snowfall. The snow could be heavy at times, especially for areas of higher terrain in the Ozarks. Those areas could receive 3-6" or more of snow by Wednesday morning. Due to the snow, some...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter Storm To Bring Several Inches Of Snow Tuesday
A strong winter storm will move into Arkansas Tuesday with significant snow in the Ouachitas and Ozarks. Little Rock will probably see some snow too.
Gov. Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort
Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
Congressman Womack’s son arrested, facing over a dozen charges
The son of Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack was arrested and is facing 13 charges after attempting to flee from police in Tontitown.
Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
Significant snowfall possible for some Tuesday, Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A powerful storm system will move across the mid-south by the middle of next week. Although still several days out, confidence is increasing in seeing impactful snowfall for parts of the state. What to Know:. An upper low and surface pressure system will be moving...
Arkansas Department of Health issues warning about eating fish caught from Bull Shoals and Norfolk lakes
The Arkansas Department of Health has warned about walleye caught from either Bull Shoals or Norfolk lakes.
Drag performance bill causes Miss Gay America to look outside Arkansas for venue
The Arkansas Senate added more co-sponsors to a bill classifying drag performances as adult-oriented businesses.
Former Arkansas state senator, county judge candidate, pleads guilty to abuse of public trust
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Arkansas state senator andcandidate for Sebastian County judge pleaded guilty to abuse of public trust Monday, according to Emily White, special prosecutor. Robert Dennis Altes, better known as Denny Altes, was briefly booked into jail on May 6, 2022. His charge was listed...
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
The richest woman in Arkansas is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Arkansas and the good she has done for the community.
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
