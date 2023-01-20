ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Thousands without power in northern Arkansas

NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
ARKANSAS STATE
waldronnews.com

Snow forecast for the late evening around the I-30 corridor

SHREVEPORT, La. - The tail end of the storm system responsible for Tuesday's soggy weather was moving over the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas. The Regional Radar from late Tuesday evening showed the rain in blue and snow in white. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday for...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
THV11

Snowy scenes from across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — As of Tuesday afternoon, many parts of Arkansas have been seeing significant snowfall. The snow could be heavy at times, especially for areas of higher terrain in the Ozarks. Those areas could receive 3-6" or more of snow by Wednesday morning. Due to the snow, some...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort

Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
KATV

Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas

Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?

ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Significant snowfall possible for some Tuesday, Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A powerful storm system will move across the mid-south by the middle of next week. Although still several days out, confidence is increasing in seeing impactful snowfall for parts of the state. What to Know:. An upper low and surface pressure system will be moving...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
JONESBORO, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy