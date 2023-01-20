Read full article on original website
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in Ohio
POpshelf recently opened its first ever store in Ohio recently at 755 Howe Ave, in Cuyahoga Falls, a suburb of Akron. So what is pOpshelf? It's a store that can best be described as a mix between Five Below and Dollar General.
Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
Massillon Health Moving to New Location, Services impacted
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Massillon Health Department is under the weather itself for a couple of days. Not really, they’re just moving. They are moving over the next few days to the 600 block of Erie Street S. No health services Monday through Wednesday,...
FirstEnergy Ohio Customers Can Apply for Bill Assistance Programs
Residential customers of Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp., who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs. “Many of our customers continue to face financial...
Local county receiving $1.4 million for home repairs
Mercer County is receiving a nearly $1.4 million grant to make necessary home repairs.
Local car dealership passes to new owner
The Sweeney name has a storied history and legacy in this area, but today it passed along the dealerships to someone ready to write the next chapter.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
Youngstown police warn residents about targeted thefts
The Youngstown Police Department is warning residents about a rise in automobile thefts.
Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
Local ODOT crew in good shape with supplies due to mild winter so far
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – As the weekend snowfall turned the landscape into something from a picture postcard, it provided one of the first significant storms of the season so far. “I’d say it pretty much took care of the whole county for us,” said Scott Jenkins, the transportation administrator...
Funds to support building renovations at YSU
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – State Representative Lauren McNally is announcing funds to support a renovation project at Youngstown State University. Nearly $179,000 will support YSU’s Building Envelope Renovations project. The money will help with YSU’s architectural design contract. The project includes the improvement of the full brick...
Milder days, cooler nights accelerate start of pothole season
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After the slick conditions from weekend snow and ice, drivers need to be on extra alert for potholes. We spoke with the Mahoning County engineer about how they’re addressing the issue, along with a car expert about the dangers potholes pose to your car.
Does bad weather skip Youngstown: ‘Radar holes’ and their local effect
You have probably heard the famous saying: “the bad weather always misses Youngstown”. It’s funny because I have heard this same statement now in Alabama, Colorado, Tennessee, etc. This narrative can be difficult to disprove occasionally because it appears that precipitation goes around big cities on radar...
Youngstown municipal court Judge Carla Baldwin running for re-election
Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin filed her paperwork to run for re-election in the May primary. Baldwin's current term expires at the end of this year. She was elected back in 2017 as the first African American female judge in Mahoning County and she tells 21 News the main focus of her career as a judge is caring for the people.
Group less than 1,000 signatures away from sending in petition
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Less than 1,000 signatures are needed on the petition to remove Austintown Trustee Steve Kent. Brenda Rider, who created the petition, says the group isn’t on a timeline. In total, the group needs 2,920 signatures from Austintown residents before the petition goes to the...
Donations sought for family of Warren arson victim
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army of Warren is doing its part to help Chassidy Broadstone’s family. She was killed in Thursday’s fire in Warren. The house was destroyed in the fire that has been ruled arson. Police are investigating her death as a homicide. Green...
YSU students take significant step in nursing careers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Alex Carano was 1 of 86 Youngstown State University sophomore nursing students who received their white coats on Monday. It’s an early but significant step in their nursing careers. Lexi Wonner of Petersburg and Steven Zordich of Canfield sat patiently in YSU’s Kilcawley Center...
