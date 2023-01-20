ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio

To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
CLEVELAND, OH
Massillon Health Moving to New Location, Services impacted

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Massillon Health Department is under the weather itself for a couple of days. Not really, they’re just moving. They are moving over the next few days to the 600 block of Erie Street S. No health services Monday through Wednesday,...
MASSILLON, OH
FirstEnergy Ohio Customers Can Apply for Bill Assistance Programs

Residential customers of Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp., who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs. “Many of our customers continue to face financial...
Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud

CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys

Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Funds to support building renovations at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – State Representative Lauren McNally is announcing funds to support a renovation project at Youngstown State University. Nearly $179,000 will support YSU’s Building Envelope Renovations project. The money will help with YSU’s architectural design contract. The project includes the improvement of the full brick...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Milder days, cooler nights accelerate start of pothole season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After the slick conditions from weekend snow and ice, drivers need to be on extra alert for potholes. We spoke with the Mahoning County engineer about how they’re addressing the issue, along with a car expert about the dangers potholes pose to your car.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Youngstown municipal court Judge Carla Baldwin running for re-election

Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin filed her paperwork to run for re-election in the May primary. Baldwin's current term expires at the end of this year. She was elected back in 2017 as the first African American female judge in Mahoning County and she tells 21 News the main focus of her career as a judge is caring for the people.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Group less than 1,000 signatures away from sending in petition

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Less than 1,000 signatures are needed on the petition to remove Austintown Trustee Steve Kent. Brenda Rider, who created the petition, says the group isn’t on a timeline. In total, the group needs 2,920 signatures from Austintown residents before the petition goes to the...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Donations sought for family of Warren arson victim

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army of Warren is doing its part to help Chassidy Broadstone’s family. She was killed in Thursday’s fire in Warren. The house was destroyed in the fire that has been ruled arson. Police are investigating her death as a homicide. Green...
WARREN, OH
YSU students take significant step in nursing careers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Alex Carano was 1 of 86 Youngstown State University sophomore nursing students who received their white coats on Monday. It’s an early but significant step in their nursing careers. Lexi Wonner of Petersburg and Steven Zordich of Canfield sat patiently in YSU’s Kilcawley Center...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

